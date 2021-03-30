Drag queen Elliott with 2 Ts makes special visit to Garden Las Vegas
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, made a special guest appearance at The Garden Las Vegas’ “Bottomless Drag Brunch” show this past weekend.
Joining Elliott were fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, as well as Des’ree D. St. James of Las Vegas.
The brunch show, in the downtown Arts District, runs Saturdays and Sundays, beginning at 12 p.m.