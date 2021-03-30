56°F
Drag queen Elliott with 2 Ts makes special visit to Garden Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 5:08 am
 
Drag queen Alexis Mateo performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, collects tip while performing during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Coco Montrese collects tips while performing during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Des'ree D. St. James performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Alexis Mateo performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Alexis Mateo performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Alexis Mateo performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Coco Montrese performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Coco Montrese collects tips while performing during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Des'ree D. St. James performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Alexis Mateo performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Coco Montrese collects tips while performing during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Des'ree D. St. James performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Alexis Mateo performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Des'ree D. St. James performs during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, collects tips while performing during the "Bottomless Drag Brunch" show at The Garden in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drag queen Elliott Puckett, who goes by Elliott with 2 Ts, made a special guest appearance at The Garden Las Vegas’ “Bottomless Drag Brunch” show this past weekend.

Joining Elliott were fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, as well as Des’ree D. St. James of Las Vegas.

The brunch show, in the downtown Arts District, runs Saturdays and Sundays, beginning at 12 p.m.

