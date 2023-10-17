Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Henderson casino

Rockin’ Christmas will take visitors through a mile-long course of holiday lights and animation synced to festive music.

This undated photo provided by World of Illumination shows musical note lights from the Rockin' Christmas experience opening at the M Resort in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (World of Illumination)

This undated photo provided by World of Illumination shows some of the lights from the Rockin' Christmas experience opening at the M Resort in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (World of Illumination)

The M Resort is shown on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Move over, Glittering Lights. You’re about to get some holiday company.

World of Illumination announced Tuesday that it is bringing its Rockin’ Christmas drive-thru animated light and audio experience to the M Resort in Henderson starting Nov. 17.

The Phoenix company calls Rockin’ Christmas a “mile-long symphony of sight and sound hosted by MC Mic.”

Sean Kameoka, director of marketing for World of Illumination, said guests will tune in to a designated radio station as they drive through the course. The LED lights and moving holiday displays will be synced to the music on the radio.

The show “intricately weaves together lights, sound and human interaction to create an audio-visual immersive experience full of rhythm and harmony allowing the brightest light to shine from within,” Kameoka said.

Rockin’ Christmas will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. It will also be open on two Mondays: Dec. 18 and Christmas Day.

Tickets start $39.99, plus taxes and fees, and the ticket presale is already underway. For more details, visit nevada.worldofillumination.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.