EA Sports announces new college football game

The video game maker announced on Twitter that a new college football game is coming.

UNLV announced it will be included in the game.

Further details weren’t available. The company last released a college football game, NCAA Football 14, in 2013 when the company announced it would stop making installments in the popular series.

