EA Sports announces new college football game
The video game maker announced on Twitter that a new college football game is coming.
For those who never stopped believing…#EASPORTSCollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/2vDUYnbXEJ
— EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) February 2, 2021
UNLV announced it will be included in the game.
Yep. Another way to #BEaREBEL coming soon. https://t.co/IM0rCfwFxb
— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) February 2, 2021
Further details weren’t available. The company last released a college football game, NCAA Football 14, in 2013 when the company announced it would stop making installments in the popular series.
