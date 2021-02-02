58°F
EA Sports announces new college football game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 9:45 am
 
EA Sports announced a new college football came is coming. (EA Sports)
EA SPORTS is headed back to school.

The video game maker announced on Twitter that a new college football game is coming.

UNLV announced it will be included in the game.

Further details weren’t available. The company last released a college football game, NCAA Football 14, in 2013 when the company announced it would stop making installments in the popular series.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

