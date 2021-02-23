EDC founder says Las Vegas festival still on track for May

Good news, EDC fans. The three-day festival plans to keep its May dates.

Pyrotechnics go off as Alesso performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off above the Forest House art car during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Good news, EDC fans. The three-day festival plans to keep its May dates … for now.

While promoting a festival in Florida, Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella wrote on Instagram that “we’re continuing to plan EDC Las Vegas & Beyond Wonderland for their scheduled dates.”

Rotella also said that they remain in constant communication with local officials and have backup plans in case circumstances change.

“If things change, however, we have backup dates in place & I’ll let you know soon,” Rotella wrote.

EDC 2020’s event in Las Vegas was canceled because of restrictions set in place because of the pandemic. The festival this year is scheduled to take place May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tickets went on sale in August and were quickly sold out.

