Thousand of revelers, dancers and party people made it to LVMS for Night One of EDC 2023. Check out the scene here.

Festival attendees dance to a set at the bassPOD stage during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valerie Bartolome laughs with her friends (out of frame) during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees listen to a set at the cosmicMEADOW stage during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paige Coley shows off her haircut during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees sprawl out on the grass during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival performers dance during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Billie Peterson, left, dances with a hula hoop during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees take selfies and walk throughout the festival grounds during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees dance to a set at the bassPOD stage during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A festival goer dances her way into festival grounds during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees walk through a tunnel to enter a “rave lounge” during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wendy Pickford dances during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees walk throughout the festival grounds during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Katia Alonso shows off her eye makeup during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival goers dance to music at the bassPOD stage during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees make their way into the festival during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julie Pielmeier waves a butterfly kite in the air as part of a festival performance during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees dance during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keisha Chambers shows off her butterfly hairpiece during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A festival attendee dances during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The biggest electronic dance music festival in the world is back in Las Vegas.

Opening night started late Friday and raged into Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Check out the photo gallery from Night 1 of Electric Daisy Carnival 2023.

