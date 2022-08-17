Enchant holiday event returning to Summerlin

The experience, featuring a light maze and Christmas village, is coming to Las Vegas Ballpark for the second straight year.

Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As Las Vegas temperatures continue to hit triple digits, here’s an event to remember when things get chilly again.

Enchant, a holiday immersive experience featuring a Christmas village and light maze, is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Nov. 25.

The experience, presented by Hallmark Channel, will feature a walk-through maze with more than 4 million sparkling lights, along with ice skating, shopping, dining, live entertainment and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Enchant launched in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2016 and has hosted more than 3 million guests, according to its organizers. It made its Las Vegas Ballpark debut last year.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at enchantchristmas.com. Meanwhile, the Enchant team is looking for workers for this event. To apply, visit enchantmagic.com/careers.

