100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Entertainment

Enchant holiday event returning to Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 4:51 pm
 
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lee Orchard, the Golden Knight, skates with attendees during the "Knight of Giving" a ...
Lee Orchard, the Golden Knight, skates with attendees during the "Knight of Giving" at Enchant, a new Christmas village and light maze, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As Las Vegas temperatures continue to hit triple digits, here’s an event to remember when things get chilly again.

Enchant, a holiday immersive experience featuring a Christmas village and light maze, is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Nov. 25.

The experience, presented by Hallmark Channel, will feature a walk-through maze with more than 4 million sparkling lights, along with ice skating, shopping, dining, live entertainment and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Enchant launched in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2016 and has hosted more than 3 million guests, according to its organizers. It made its Las Vegas Ballpark debut last year.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at enchantchristmas.com. Meanwhile, the Enchant team is looking for workers for this event. To apply, visit enchantmagic.com/careers.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
2
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
3
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
4
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
5
$20M steakhouse to open atop Project 63 on the Strip
$20M steakhouse to open atop Project 63 on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST