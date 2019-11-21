Enter $100 drawing with photo of your pet dressed for holidays
We’re asking pet enthusiasts to share a photo of their favorite holiday-attired animal. Get your critter in the paper and be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card.
For some pet lovers, duding up your dog or cat — or even your guinea pig, cockatiel or snake — is as much a holiday tradition as eggnog, gift-giving and becoming all misty at the end of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Usually, only friends and family get to enjoy pets who have donned gay apparel. But this year, the Review-Journal hopes to spread the joy. We’re asking pet enthusiasts everywhere to share a photo of their favorite holiday-attired animal on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #RJHolidayPets, or by emailing a photo to jprzybys@reviewjournal.com, with the same subject line.
It’s the perfect opportunity to get your pooch or other critter in the paper and be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card. Entries must be received by Dec. 13. Please include your pet’s name in your post. We will run as many of the photos as we can in print on Dec. 24.