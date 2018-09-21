Christopher Lawrence

7 new fall TV shows you’ll want to watch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2018 - 3:58 pm
 

For TV nerds, the fall season used to feel like Christmas as a kid, a time when anticipation turned to wonder at the gifts the networks were about to bestow.

Now, it feels closer to Christmas as an adult. Finding a worthwhile series can be as difficult as tracking down one of those Turbo-Man action figures in “Jingle All the Way.” (Still, it’s far easier than actually sitting through “Jingle All the Way.” Yikes!)

To help cut through some of the clutter, here’s a look at seven new fall series you need to watch:

‘Forever’

Now streaming on Amazon

After 12 years together, June (Maya Rudolph) and Oscar (Fred Armisen) have settled into a delightfully mundane pattern. Then, a relatively madcap decision — forgoing the trip they always make to their lake house in favor of a ski getaway — changes everything. That’s maddeningly vague, but pretty much anything about this surprising comedy, from “Parks and Recreation” alums Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, is a potential spoiler. Except for the fact that Rudolph and Armisen are hilariously absurd in the best possible way.

‘The First’

Now streaming on Hulu

Capt. Thomas Hagerty (Sean Penn) leads the first manned mission to Mars in this drama written by “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon. Sure, Penn can be a lot to take. Regardless, there’s plenty to like in “The First,” which spends as much time, if not more, exploring the fractured relationship between Hagerty and his daughter (Anna Jacoby-Heron) as it does exploring space.

‘Kidding’

10 p.m. Sundays, Showtime

To a generation of viewers, he’s Mr. Pickles (Jim Carrey), the beloved host of a long-running PBS children’s show. But to his estranged wife and son, he’s Jeff, the loving but disturbed guy whose reality was ruptured by a family tragedy. The wonderfully surreal series reunites Carrey and his “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind“ director, Michel Gondry. The results are straight-up gonzo.

‘Mr Inbetween’

11:30 p.m. Tuesday, FX

Ray Shoesmith (creator Scott Ryan) is a doting father, a loving dog owner and a staunch supporter of a brother suffering from a motor neuron disease — when he isn’t working as an enforcer/gun for hire. The half-hour Australian drama has enough darkly comic moments to make it enjoyable. And Ray, who’s going through a bit of a midlife crisis and embarking on a new relationship, is just likable enough to make his day job all the more troubling.

‘The Rookie’

10 p.m. Oct. 16, ABC

Before you get too excited, “The Rookie” is not a great series, but it’s one that’s executed extremely well. Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) stars as John Nolan, a recent divorcee who decides to start over and becomes the oldest trainee in the Los Angeles Police Department. Fillion is a rare commodity in that he’s an actual TV star. He’s able to take the material he’s given — without spoiling anything, many officers go their entire careers without seeing the kind of action Nolan is hit with during his first day on the job — and not only make it better, but make it seem more believable.

‘Titans’

Oct. 12, DC Universe

Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”), who left Gotham after a falling-out with Bruce Wayne, works the streets of Detroit by day as what has to be the youngest detective in the history of the city’s police force. By night, he patrols darkened alleyways as the brutally savage vigilante Robin. When he meets a runaway (Teagan Croft) who’s possessed with strange powers, it lays the groundwork for the superheroes known as the Titans. Unlike the animated version of the team featured in “Teen Titans Go!,” the gritty, violent drama, the first new offering from the subscription service DC Universe, is most assuredly not for kids.

‘Sorry for Your Loss’

6 p.m. Tuesdays, Facebook Watch (facebook.com/sorryforyourloss)

Advice columnist Leigh Shaw (Elizabeth Olsen) is still reeling, three months after the death of her husband. Her mother (Janet McTeer, “Jessica Jones”) and recovering-alcoholic sister (Kelly Marie Tran, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) aren’t exactly helping — at least not in the way that her grief group and its free donuts are. “Sorry for Your Loss,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, is a powerful showcase for Olsen. And, yes, it’s more than a little jarring to see her acting on the same platform where your uncle shares the latest QAnon conspiracy theories.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like