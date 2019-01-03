Christopher Lawrence

8 binge-worthy TV shows to celebrate in the new year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2019 - 2:41 pm
 

If it seems like there aren’t enough hours in the day to keep up with all the TV shows out there, well, you’re right. There aren’t.

According to a recent study commissioned by FX Networks, 2018 saw a staggering 495 original scripted television series. Assuming half of those were comedies — an admittedly high number — with an average season of 12 episodes, it would take you more than 12 hours a day, every day, for a year just to watch it all.

Until you’re ready to free up that kind of time on your schedule — and mostly abandon work and/or sleep, along with socializing and basic hygiene — here’s a look at some of the new midseason series to keep an eye on.

‘I Am the Night’

(9 p.m. Jan. 28, TNT)

Director Patty Jenkins reteams with her “Wonder Woman” co-star Chris Pine for this suspenseful limited series about a wreck of a reporter (Pine) who realizes that Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), an adopted teenager from Reno, just may hold the key to uncovering the dark underbelly of 1960s Los Angeles — and possibly the perpetrator of the infamous Black Dahlia murder.

‘Miracle Workers’

(10:30 p.m. Feb. 12, TBS)

The limited-run workplace comedy stars Daniel Radcliffe as Craig, a low-level angel working in Heaven’s Department of Answered Prayers, and Steve Buscemi as a bedraggled, disillusioned God. What could possibly go wrong?

‘Catch-22’

(Spring, Hulu)

George Clooney executive produces, co-stars in and directs two episodes of this six-part adaptation of the classic Joseph Heller novel that also features Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie. Given the story’s well-known absurdities, which seem to mesh pretty well with Clooney’s sense of humor, the biggest surprise is that it took him this long to take a crack at the project.

‘Black Monday’

(10 p.m. Jan. 20, Showtime)

For anyone who thought “The Wolf of Wall Street” was a bit tame, travel back to Oct. 19, 1987, a time of stretch Lamborghinis, abundant cocaine and the worst crash in Wall Street history. Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall star in this comedy about a group of financial misfits from Seth Rogen, his writing and directing partner Evan Goldberg and David Caspe, creator of “Happy Endings,” one of the most underappreciated comedies of the past decade.

‘True Detective’

(9 p.m. Jan. 13, HBO)

This isn’t technically a new series, but it might as well be. After the disaster that was Season 2, creator Nic Pizzolatto took his time working on this installment, which stars “Moonlight” Oscar winner — and likely Oscar nominee for “Green Book” — Mahershala Ali as a retired detective who reopens his investigation into the disappearance of two children in the Ozarks 35 years ago.

‘The Umbrella Academy’

(Feb. 15, Netflix)

Born on the same day to unconnected women who showed no signs of being pregnant the day before they delivered, adopted by a billionaire industrialist who set up an academy to train them to save the world, six now 30-somethings reunite after years of estrangement to fend off the apocalypse in this adaptation of the Dark Horse comics by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way. Yes, this and “Deadly Class” are separate shows. I checked.

‘Deadly Class’

(10 p.m. Jan. 16, Syfy)

In 1987, a kid from the streets is recruited to join Kings Dominion, an elite private academy catering to the crime world, in this adaptation of the Image Comics series that’s executive produced by the Russo brothers (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War”). Think “Dead Poets Society” for assassins.

‘Sex Education’

(Jan. 11, Netflix)

Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield star in this British dramedy about a brash sex therapist and her only son. The Netflix algorithm puts the series in the categories “heartfelt,” “raunchy” and “irreverent.” Sold!

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

