9 Disney remakes and sequels coming out after ‘Incredibles 2’

Disney might as well have a license to print money.
And not just Disney Dollars, the currency that once was sold in its theme parks — actual U.S. legal tender.
Forget all of the company’s Marvel movies and their billion-dollar paydays. Don’t take into account the “Star Wars” franchise which, despite “Solo” flopping hard, remains one of the most valuable properties on this or any other planet.
By remaking or churning out sequels to its classic Disney and Pixar movies, the studio could dominate the box office for years to come without so much as a single new idea.
With “Incredibles 2” opening Friday, here’s a look at some of the other familiar faces on Disney’s slate, along with their anticipated release dates.
“Christopher Robin” (Aug. 3)
Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and friends travel from the Hundred Acre Wood to London to help a grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) realize the importance of his family in this live-action/animation hybrid.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” (Nov. 21)
Sugar Rush, Vanellope von Schweetz’s (voice of Sarah Silverman) video game, needs a replacement part, so she and “bad guy” Ralph (John C. Reilly) travel to the ends of the internet in what looks and sounds like a watchable version of “The Emoji Movie.”
“Mary Poppins Returns” (Dec. 25)
When an adult Michael (Ben Whishaw) needs her most, his former nanny (Emily Blunt) re-enters the Banks family’s life in this musical sequel co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke.
“Dumbo” (March 29, 2019)
Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the popular pachyderm follows Dumbo’s life in a small circus (owned by Danny DeVito) until it’s acquired by a ruthless promoter (Michael Keaton) who wants to exploit the flying elephant for all he’s worth.
“Aladdin” (May 24, 2019)
Guy Ritchie directs Egyptian-born Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott (“Power Rangers”) as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie in this live-action remake featuring the original songs as well as new ones.
^“Toy Story 4” (June 21, 2019)
It’s been eight years since the most recent big-screen adventure of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Now it’s going to be at least one more as the sequel, originally scheduled to open this weekend, switched places with “Incredibles 2.”
“The Lion King” (July 19, 2019)
Fresh from directing the live-action remake of “The Jungle Book,” Jon Favreau returns to the jungle for this computer-generated remake with James Earl Jones once again voicing Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala.
“Frozen 2” (Nov. 27, 2019)
If you had any doubt you’d see Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Olaf (Josh Gad) again — especially after “Frozen” became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time while cranking out an Oscar-winning earworm of a song — you should let it go.
“Mulan” (March 27, 2020)
Chinese actress Liu Yifei will portray the title character in this live-action remake, co-starring Jet Li as the Emperor and Donnie Yen (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) as Commander Tung.
