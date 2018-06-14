9 Disney remakes and sequels coming out after ‘Incredibles 2’

Disney might as well have a license to print money.

Helen Parr (Elastigirl) from "The Incredibles" (Disney)

GOTTA FLY – Visionary filmmaker Tim Burton helms the live-action reimagining of Disney’s 1941 animated classic “Dumbo.” “’Dumbo’ was always one of my favorite Disney films,” said Burton. “We’re trying to give it the same heart, feeling and emotion that we all loved about the original.” Starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins, “Dumbo” is currently in production in England. © 2017 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved..

Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) with his longtime friend Winnie the Pooh in Disney’s CHRISTOPHER ROBIN.

INTO THE INTERNET – In “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” Vanellope von Schweetz and Wreck-It Ralph leave the arcade world behind to explore the uncharted and thrilling world of the internet. In this image, Vanellope and Ralph have a breathtaking view of the world wide web, a seemingly never-ending metropolis filled with websites, apps and social media networks. On a quest to save Vanellope’s game, how will these two misfits ever succeed in this vast new world? Featuring the voices of Sarah Silverman as Vanellope and John C. Reilly as Ralph, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 21, 2018. ©2018 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Disney's original musical MARY POPPINS RETURNS, a sequel to the 1964 MARY POPPINS which takes audiences on an entirely new adventure with the practically perfect nanny and the Banks family.

Jack (lin-Manuel Miranda), Annabel (Pixie Davies), Georgie (Joel Dawson), John (Nathanael Saleh) and Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Disney's original musical MARY POPPINS RETURNS, a sequel to the 1964 MARY POPPINS which takes audiences on an entirely new adventure with the practically perfect nanny and the Banks family.

SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together. Also featuring the voices of Sarah Vowell as Violet and Huck Milner as Dash, “Incredibles 2” opens in U.S. theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

From left, Violet, Dashiel, Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from "The Incredibles."

And not just Disney Dollars, the currency that once was sold in its theme parks — actual U.S. legal tender.

Forget all of the company’s Marvel movies and their billion-dollar paydays. Don’t take into account the “Star Wars” franchise which, despite “Solo” flopping hard, remains one of the most valuable properties on this or any other planet.

By remaking or churning out sequels to its classic Disney and Pixar movies, the studio could dominate the box office for years to come without so much as a single new idea.

With “Incredibles 2” opening Friday, here’s a look at some of the other familiar faces on Disney’s slate, along with their anticipated release dates.

“Christopher Robin” (Aug. 3)

Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and friends travel from the Hundred Acre Wood to London to help a grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) realize the importance of his family in this live-action/animation hybrid.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” (Nov. 21)

Sugar Rush, Vanellope von Schweetz’s (voice of Sarah Silverman) video game, needs a replacement part, so she and “bad guy” Ralph (John C. Reilly) travel to the ends of the internet in what looks and sounds like a watchable version of “The Emoji Movie.”

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Dec. 25)

When an adult Michael (Ben Whishaw) needs her most, his former nanny (Emily Blunt) re-enters the Banks family’s life in this musical sequel co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke.

“Dumbo” (March 29, 2019)

Director Tim Burton’s live-action take on the popular pachyderm follows Dumbo’s life in a small circus (owned by Danny DeVito) until it’s acquired by a ruthless promoter (Michael Keaton) who wants to exploit the flying elephant for all he’s worth.

“Aladdin” (May 24, 2019)

Guy Ritchie directs Egyptian-born Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott (“Power Rangers”) as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie in this live-action remake featuring the original songs as well as new ones.

^“Toy Story 4” (June 21, 2019)

It’s been eight years since the most recent big-screen adventure of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Now it’s going to be at least one more as the sequel, originally scheduled to open this weekend, switched places with “Incredibles 2.”

“The Lion King” (July 19, 2019)

Fresh from directing the live-action remake of “The Jungle Book,” Jon Favreau returns to the jungle for this computer-generated remake with James Earl Jones once again voicing Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala.

“Frozen 2” (Nov. 27, 2019)

If you had any doubt you’d see Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Olaf (Josh Gad) again — especially after “Frozen” became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time while cranking out an Oscar-winning earworm of a song — you should let it go.

“Mulan” (March 27, 2020)

Chinese actress Liu Yifei will portray the title character in this live-action remake, co-starring Jet Li as the Emperor and Donnie Yen (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) as Commander Tung.

