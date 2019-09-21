A look at fall’s high-profile offerings on cable TV and streaming

A live-action “Star Wars” series and the returns of “Friends” and “The Office” are among the most-anticipated fare.

Regina King stars in "Watchmen." (Mark Hill/HBO)

Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd star in "Living With Yourself." (Netflix)

TREADSTONE -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Martin Umbash as Dr. Meisner, Jeremy Irvine as J. Randolph Bentley. (Jonathan Hession/USA Network)

(L-R): Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter, Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszeckie and Katherine Moennig as Shane McCutcheon in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, "Let's Do It Again". (Hilary B Gayle/SHOWTIME)

A live-action “Star Wars” series and the returns of onetime “Must See TV” neighbors Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell — along with the debuting subscription services you can watch them on — are among the most-anticipated new offerings coming to cable and streaming platforms this fall.

Here’s a look:

“The Politician” (Friday, Netflix)

To remain on his perceived path toward the White House, Payton Hobart (“Dear Evan Hansen” Tony winner Ben Platt) must step over the rest of the candidates running for student body president in this series from Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story,” “Glee”) co-starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Bette Midler.

“Raising Dion” (Oct. 4, Netflix)

A boy begins exhibiting superhero-style abilities in this drama starring Michael B. Jordan, Alisha Wainwright and Jason Ritter.

“Treadstone” (Oct. 15, USA)

The CIA black-ops program at the heart of the “Bourne” franchise takes center stage in this thriller that follows a new roster of behaviorally modified sleeper agents.

“Modern Love” (Oct. 18, Amazon Prime)

Based on a New York Times column, the stand-alone episodes of this romantic-comedy anthology, written and directed by John Carney (“Once”), feature a knockout cast including Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel and John Slattery.

“Living With Yourself” (Oct. 18, Netflix)

It’s twice the Paul Rudd as a struggling husband is replaced by a better version of himself in this comedy.

“Watchmen” (Oct. 20, HBO)

“Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof sets himself up for a potential whole new wave of fanboy outrage with this adaptation/sequel/spinoff of the beloved graphic novel. Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr. star in the drama, set in an alternate America where masked crime-fighters are considered outlaws.

“The Morning Show” (Nov. 1, Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell star in this behind-the-scenes look at a daytime news program. It’s among a slew of new original series that will debut along with the streaming service.

“His Dark Materials” (Nov. 4, HBO)

Author Philip Pullman’s trilogy focusing on a young woman from another world and a plot involving stolen children serves as the basis for this co-production with the BBC that stars Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy.

“The Mandalorian” (Nov. 12, Disney+)

In the tradition of bounty hunters Jango Fett and Boba Fett, another native of Mandalore strikes out on his own in the far reaches of a galaxy far, far away in this high-profile drama from writer-director Jon Favreau. The “Star Wars” spinoff, set between the events of the original trilogy and the current one, stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte and Trinity Christian grad Gina Carano.

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Dec. 8, Showtime)

Bette (Jennifer Beals), Alice (Leisha Hailey) and Shane (Katherine Moennig) are joined by a new group of characters in this sequel to the groundbreaking LGBTQ series.

