95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

‘Big Little Lies’ returns, delightfully nastier than ever

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 7:21 pm
 

If this keeps up, Meryl Streep just might have a future in television.

When “Big Little Lies” debuted in 2017, its assemblage of talent — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz — was bordering on the absurd. With the addition of Streep for Season 2 (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO), it’s become the Golden State Warriors of TV casts — minus the injury bug.

It’s the first day of school at Otter Bay Elementary, and Witherspoon’s Madeline is already cranked up to 11 from dealing with the first-world frustrations of dropping off her youngest. “We have to earn our ‘good mom’ badges all over again,” she declares to her bemused husband (Adam Scott). “‘Has she gotten fatter over the summer? Does she look older?’ These questions get asked. We all get judged all over again.”

If she’s dreading that judgment, just wait till she finds out she and the other returning moms have been dubbed “The Monterrey Five.”

Really, shove a guy down a series of steps to his death and people get so holier-than-thou. Not that anyone else in that seaside bastion of privilege knows for certain that’s what happened, but suspicions are like oxygen there.

Since that fateful trivia night fundraiser that saw the abusive Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) tumble into the hereafter — dressed like ’68 comeback special Elvis, no less — things haven’t been easy for the women at the scene.

His widow, Celeste (Kidman), is still reeling. Bonnie (Kravitz), who did the shoving, is withdrawn and may be taking things worse than anyone. Madeline and Renata (Dern) are derailed by a variety of setbacks caused by some colossally bad choices. Jane (Woodley), meanwhile, is mostly just suffering from some unfortunate bangs.

Their complicated lives get even more so thanks to the addition of Celeste’s mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Streep).

A spectacularly awful woman, lurking about like a passive-aggressive Jessica Fletcher, Mary Louise is determined to find out what happened to her sweet baby Perry — her sweet, rapey, wife-beating baby Perry.

Witherspoon’s Madeline is directly in her crosshairs, and the verbal assault Mary Louise doles out is delightful.

“You’re very short,” she tells the stunned real estate agent. “I don’t mean it in a negative way. Maybe I do. I find little people to be untrustworthy.”

Later, when confronted about the exchange, Mary Louise apologizes. Kind of.

That remark had nothing to do with Madeline, she explains. It was stirred up by a “quite treacherous” friend she had years ago at boarding school. “She was just an itty-bitty little thing with a big, bubbly personality that was designed to hide that she was utterly vapid inside. You remind me so much of her. I suppose I punish you for that. That’s wrong of me, and I apologize.”

It’s all just … wow.

When she lets out a primal scream at the dinner table as a teaching moment for Celeste’s twin hellions, it’s not that hard to imagine Mary Louise baking the little monsters into a pie and devouring them.

Kidman, Dern and Skarsgard each took home Emmys for their work in the first season, and Witherspoon seems to be going all Tracy Flick in order to join the club.

Madeline is just plain driven, trying to force her daughter, who has zero interest in college, into attending anyway, Lori Loughlin-style. “Honestly,” Madeline scoffs, “if she doesn’t go to college, what’s she going to do? Go into retail?”

But her real value to the new season comes from the facial contortions and eyeball gymnastics in response to Mary Louise.

The antagonism on display is phenomenal.

In Season 2 “Big Little Lies,” has become “The Real Housewives of Prozac Nation.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST