Comic-Con fans delirious at Hall H thrills

Fans dressed like Wonder Woman and Superman attend the Warner Bros. Presentation panel Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press)

Ezra Miller and Gal Gadot at Saturday's Warner Bros. "Justice League" panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — If Comic-Con were the Winter Olympics, Saturday in Hall H would be the women’s figure skating finals. In other words, it’s the only thing about the massive gathering that most of America gives any attention.

But for Comic-Con attendees, it’s the equivalent of the seventh game of the World Series. And the seventh game of the NBA Finals. Played during halftime of the Super Bowl. On Christmas morning.

Fans started camping out for the 6,500 seats available for Saturday’s Hall H panels on Thursday, and many were so exhausted they slept in their chairs between events.

So what was all the fuss about? Oh, just special footage and the casts from “Justice League,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Black Panther,” “Ready Player One,” “Westworld” and “Stranger Things,” along with a tribute to Charlize Theron.

I won’t say how I got inside Hall H, but I did.

And it was every bit as magical as I’d hoped.

Some highlights and observations:

— When Marvel surprised fans with the first footage of “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” the explosively delirious reaction was like those “Oprah” episodes where YOU got a car, and YOU got a car. I’ve never witnessed so much spontaneous joy.

— In a clip reel announcing the next dozen or so DC movies, the loudest screams were reserved for the “Wonder Woman” sequel.

— I didn’t like a single DC movie between “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Wonder Woman,” and even I was giddy.

— Moderator Chris Hardwick threatened to tickle Harrison Ford until he spilled more details of “Blade Runner: 2049.” Ford was not amused.

— A fan asked Ford if his life’s goal is to reboot every one of his movies. Ford stared him down and growled, “You bet your ass!”

— “Thor: Ragnarok” just may be Marvel’s wackiest movie yet.

— I’m fairly certain Jason Momoa is partially feral, in the best possible way.

— Theron is a thing of wonder who should be cloned immediately.

— Ben Affleck flat-out denied recent reports that he was unhappy being Batman.

— Before a single frame of footage from Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was shown, his Amblin Entertainment logo was greeted with a deafening roar.

— It’s a little weird hearing 6,500 people, most of them adults, losing their minds over the young stars of “Stranger Things.”

— There’s going to be a run on lozenges in downtown San Diego on Sunday. Pharmacies should proceed accordingly.

