Christopher Lawrence

‘Eighth Grade’ is one of the first great movies of 2018

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2018 - 5:57 pm
 

Kayla Day is a baffling ball of hormones, anger and self-doubt.

The 13-year-old social-media addict could be the poster child for 2018 — a fact that’s both high praise for “Eighth Grade” and a terrifying indictment of our society’s future.

The indie coming-of-age comedy arrives in theaters Friday, and the return of engrossing, unpredictable films like this is a sure sign that summer, at least inside movie theaters, is coming to an end.

As portrayed by Elsie Fisher (“Despicable Me’s” Agnes), Kayla hosts a series of barely watched YouTube videos about “being yourself” and other aspirational topics that are as much pep talks for her as insight for others. She has no trouble talking to a webcam. Heck, she can’t stop talking to it. She even makes a video in which she talks about how much she likes talking. Yet, in her final week of middle school, Kayla is voted “most quiet” because no one really knows her. Motivational Post-it notes may cover her bathroom mirror, but the thought of making eye contact with another person terrifies her. Kayla’s lack of human interaction rears its pimply-faced head at the dinner table, where she lets her food get cold — “I like it cold” — because she’s too preoccupied with her earbuds and Instagram. Her frustrated single dad (a wonderfully confused Josh Hamilton) keeps foisting conversations on her only to be ignored or, eventually, screamed at in a burst of full-throated rage. On edge and befuddled, he sometimes comes across like a hostage walking on eggshells in the presence of his tormentor. At other times, he reacts to Kayla as though someone just dropped a demon in his lap and scurried away.

Hamilton’s performance, like Fisher’s, is subtle and altogether human in ways rarely associated with the words “teen comedy.” Even more surprising, “Eighth Grade” is the feature writing and directing debut of stand-up comedian Bo Burnham, whose act is far more structured and theatrical than his filmmaking. It’s also the second film in a month, following musician and activist Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You,” to arrive fully formed — fantastic and wholly original — seemingly from nowhere.

There’s a relatable realness to Fisher’s Kayla. It’s an extraordinary portrayal of a painfully ordinary teen, and it’s all but impossible not to cringe along with her. If you’ve never felt like the girl who shows up to a pool party in a horrid green one-piece, with a lame card game as a gift, only to want to be anywhere else in the world when you find yourself surrounded by girls with zero baby fat and tiny bikinis like you stumbled into a pubescent Playboy Mansion, raise your hand — and then slap yourself with it.

“Eighth Grade” is far from a female take on a Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood.” It offers up buckets of laughs to offset the awkwardness. Pool party guest Gabe (Jake Ryan) has such delightfully strong affectations, he could have been plucked from a Wes Anderson movie.

It’s a lovably shaggy ode to anyone who’s ever tried to fit in, failed miserably, and then brushed herself off and slouched back out there again.

It’s also one of the first great movies of 2018 and every bit as welcome after a long summer as this respite from 115-degree days.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like