It’s (apparently) never too early for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies

Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Kathy Najimy and 10-year-old Broadway sensation Fina Strazza star in "A Christmas Melody," directed by Mariah Carey: "A Christmas Melody" revolves around Kristin (Chabert), a beautiful, stylish divorcee who is a talented clothing designer and her young daughter. Kristin has just had to close her small Manhattan boutique to return to her Ohio home town and live in her parents' former home. It's an adjustment for Kristin and Emily - especially when she runs into her former high school rival Melissa (Carey). Melissa is president of the PTA and tries to make Kristen feel as unwelcome as possible. Kristen and Emily struggle to find their new normal with the help of the hunky local music teacher Danny (Elliott) and Kristin's Aunt Sarah (Najimy), the local coffee shop owner. With a little holiday magic and music, Kristin and Emily find that home is where the heart is. Photo: Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott Credit: Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Brian Douglas

In A Royal Christmas, a young working girl with a blue-collar background is surprised when her new fiancee announces he is actually a prince of a small sovereign country in Europe. After the couple quickly takes off to spend the holidays at his family's sprawling, royal castle, she must work hard to win over her disapproving and unaccepting future mother-in-law, and find out if love truly can conquer all. Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan Photo Credit: Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer:Gabriel Hennessey

A ROYAL CHRISTMAS - A young working girl with a blue-collar background is surprised when her new fianc頡nnounces he is actually a prince of a small sovereign country in Europe. After the couple quickly takes off to spend the holidays at his family's sprawling, royal castle, she must work hard to win over her disapproving and unaccepting future mother-in-law-the Queen-and find out if love truly can conquer all. Photo: Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan Photo Credit: Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer:Gabriel Hennessey

Sara is the type of woman who prefers to sit on the sidelines at work, but when her big idea for a Christmas initiative is stolen, she makes a wish to Santa that she'll finally have the courage to stand up for herself. Santa grants her wish but only gives her 48 hours. She is able to reveal to Peter, the handsome owner of her company, that her boss stole her idea. When Peter selects her to present the pitch to a difficult client they end up having to drive to the White Ridge Ski Resort, which happens to be Peter's hometown. Once there, Sarah sets out to show Peter the magic of Christmas. With all this time together, they wonder if there's more to this relationship than business. But as the clock ticks down on Sara's wish, she'll have to find a way to channel the Christmas magic and speak her mind on her own...or risk losing everything. Photo: Paul Greene, Lacey Chabert Credit: Copyright 2016 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

When Chris (Donovan Scott) — a mysterious man with a resemblance to Santa who is determined to fulfill Melanie’s (Lacey Chabert) childhood Christmas wish – teams up with some small town helpers, Melanie realizes that her boyfriend’s assistant, Dean (Adam Mayfield), just may be that Christmas wish come true. From left to right: Donovan Scott, Florence Henderson, Lin Shaye, John Ratzenberger, Lacey Chabert and Adam Mayfield.

Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam returns home from the for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett. They spend time together helping Darcy’s mother plan a Christmas charity gala and realize the hasty judgments they made on one another in high school may be incorrect. As they spend more time together, Darcy feels a connection with Luke and begins to suspect he brings her more happiness than her job in the city or her one-time boyfriend, Carl. As Christmas approaches and her time at home nears its end Darcy must decide where she wants to spend her future – and with whom. Photo: Brendan Penny, Lacey Chabert Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend just before the holidays, passionate baker Kylie reconnects with her high school sweetheart, Nick. Thanks to their newly rekindled friendship, Kylie uses Nick’s restaurant to prepare for a gingerbread baking competition with a large cash prize that would help her open her own bakery. Spending time together – and with Nick’s son Bobby and friend Ralphie – Kylie and Nick start feeling a familiar spark, though neither are ready to admit it. When Kylie’s former boyfriend Alex makes a surprise romantic gesture, though, both Kylie’s chances in the gingerbread baking competition and Kylie and Nick’s blooming romance are put into jeopardy. Photo: Lea Coco, Lacey Chabert Credit: Copyright 2017 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

FAMILY FOR CHRISTMAS - An investigative journalist finds herself wondering what would have been had she stayed with the love of her life instead of pursuing a career. With some Christmas magic, she wakes up one morning as a wife to her former love, and mother of two girls. Though initially baffled by her new stay-at-home mom life, she navigates the comical day-to-day challenges of the suburbs and discovers all the love, family and Christmas spirit that she had been missing. Faced with the question of what "having it all" really means, she realizes that being part of a family may be even more fulfilling than her glamorous career. Photo: Tyron Leitso, Lacey Chabert. Credit: Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Cate Cameron

The weather outside isn’t exactly frightful.

As summers go, by Las Vegas standards anyway, it’s been relatively pleasant — if a bit earthquakey.

Still, that isn’t keeping Hallmark Channel from airing “Christmas: A First Look Preview Special,” offering glimpses at its upcoming slate of original holiday movies, at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Apparently, it’s never too early to start dreaming of that annual celebration of homogeneity in which attractive white ladies with adorable jobs have all of their problems solved when they fall in love — often with a high-school flame, sometimes with a prince, usually during some type of festival or pageant that almost always takes place after one or more of them save a struggling family-owned business in a delightful small town whose residents are obsessed with Christmas.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Hallmark will tap into its vast reserves of original holiday movies and show them at least 20 hours a day through July 28 as part of its Christmas in July programming event.

This invites SO many questions.

For starters, why is Christmas in July even a thing? And why is that the only holiday we’ve decided to commemorate more than once a year? Who among us couldn’t use an extra St. Patrick’s Day — or seven? And why does no one celebrate April Fool’s Day in February when you could really catch people by surprise?

Anyway, Saturday’s preview special will spotlight some of the 24 new movies coming to Hallmark Channel this holiday season — which starts, as usual, before Halloween. That number doesn’t include the 16 films ordered by its companion channel, Hallmark Movies &Mysteries.

Why that exists instead of, say, the Hallmark We’re Going to Show Christmas Movies Every Day Until You Want to Strangle an Elf channel is the real mystery.

Lacey Chabert will host the sneak peek, which only makes sense. The “Party of Five” alum has turned starring in Hallmark Christmas movies into something of a cottage industry. About the only thing she hasn’t played is the lovelorn owner of an industrial cottage company.

So far, Chabert has portrayed:

■ A baker (“Matchmaker Santa”).

■ A pastry chef (“The Sweetest Christmas”).

■ A seamstress (“A Royal Christmas”).

■ A widowed fashion designer who returns to her hometown (“A Christmas Melody”).

■ A money manager who returns to her hometown (“Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe”).

■ A web designer whose wish is granted by Santa (“A Wish for Christmas”).

■ An anchorwoman whose wish is granted by Santa (“Family for Christmas”).

That’s in addition to at least seven other Hallmark Channel originals she’s made, including two set at Valentine’s Day and “The Color of Rain,” in which she plays a mom whose husband died on Christmas Day.

HallmarkChannel.com even has its own Lacey Chabert subsection.

She’s basically Hallmark’s answer to Ian Ziering, whose relationship with Syfy includes headlining six “Sharknado” movies and reuniting with the director of those to produce and star in something called “Zombie Tidal Wave.”

For all the comfortable sameness you’ve come to expect from Hallmark Christmas movies, the channel is offering up a few subtle changes for the 10th anniversary of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” extravaganza.

Someone will have to fill the void left by actress and USC rowing team devotee Lori Loughlin, who’s headlined “Homegrown Christmas,” “Northpole: Open for Christmas” and “Every Christmas Has a Story,” as well as “When Calls the Heart” holiday episodes. Her former “Fuller House” co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, though, already have new movies in the works.

A little diversity may even creep in. In November, Forbes reported that the channel was developing two Hanukkah-themed movies.

And while Chabert is starring in her eighth Christmas movie, “Christmas in Rome,” as a tour guide in the Italian capital, brace yourselves: There doesn’t seem to be a baker or an enchanting small town anywhere in sight.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.