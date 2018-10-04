Christopher Lawrence

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency is coming at the perfect time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 10:20 am
 

I’ve never been much of a Lady Gaga fan. She’s crazy talented, but all that theatricality can be a bit … much.

Stefani Germanotta, though? Wow. Just, wow.

Stefani, as her co-star and director Bradley Cooper still refers to the lady behind the Gaga, steps out of the shadows — and out from behind the masks, the veils, the giant sunglasses and that meat dress — to deliver a gobsmacking performance in “A Star Is Born.”

In the fourth iteration of the movie, one that most closely resembles the 1976 Barbra Streisand-Kris Kristofferson remake, she portrays Ally, a waitress and aspiring singer. Ally is so insecure about her looks — “Oh, you sound great, but you don’t look so great,” she’s been told, time and time again — that she performs in drag bars, buried beneath nearly as much makeup as some of the guys.

When hard-drinking, pill-abusing, worn-out-by-life country rocker Jackson Maine (Cooper) wanders into that bar, the first place he can find to imbibe following a concert, he’s mesmerized by her voice and convinces her to let him see the real Ally.

Art behind the artifice

It’s not hard to notice the parallels with Gaga, who famously spent the entirety of the 2011 Video Music Awards as her male alter ego, Jo Calderone. With her hiding-in-plain-sight performances, she was Sia before Sia was. (Heck, for all I know, she actually may be the reclusive singer.)

With “A Star Is Born,” at least to a casual observer, Gaga has never appeared so raw and vulnerable. The discovery of the undeniable art behind the artifice is very nearly as exciting as it must have been for Jack, who soon takes Ally under his wing and into his bed.

“A Star Is Born” isn’t a musical in the traditional sense. No one bursts into song for no good reason. A cast of hundreds doesn’t magically know the same choreography. But the music is every bit as vital to the experience that Cooper and his team have curated as the projector and the screen. (Pro tip: See it with the superior audio of Dolby Atmos at Brenden Theatres at the Palms or the Galaxy Cannery, or Dolby Cinema at AMC Town Square, and your tympanic membranes will thank you.)

If a chill doesn’t come over you the first time Ally belts out original lyrics — late at night in the parking lot of a janky grocery store, where Jack picked up some frozen peas to wrap around the hand she injured while punching a cop for being rude to him — you should get up, leave the theater and re-evaluate your life.

That vocal snippet eventually becomes “Shallow,” the Gaga-Cooper “Haaa-Ahhh-Ahhh-Uh-Ahhhhhhh” duet that’s been causing people to lose their minds ever since the movie’s trailer dropped back in June.

Next stop: Las Vegas

It, like many of the film’s songs, was co-written by Gaga. “Shallow” is on pace to become her biggest hit in years. The soundtrack, which along with the movie is due out Friday, could be her version of Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” album. Yet she’s being coy with the media whenever she’s asked if audiences can expect to hear her perform any of it during her “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano” dual Las Vegas residencies that kick off Dec. 28 at the Park Theater.

Considering that “Shallow’s” official music video, released Sept. 27, had more than 9 million views on YouTube alone in its first five days, her trotting it out, at least for opening night, is one of the safer bets on the Strip.

That Dec. 28 date, a Friday night, was chosen to capitalize on holiday travelers. There may never have been a better time, though, for Lady Gaga to kick off her first splashy residency.

She figures to be a staple of the awards season, both for the song and for her breakthrough performance. Gaga should walk into the Park Theater that night as a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominee. The wave of publicity from her first American concerts in more than a year surely can’t hurt with Oscar nominations, which are open from Jan. 7 to 14, 2019.

In case you’re wondering, the Golden Globes (Jan. 7) and Oscars (Feb. 24) fall during weeks she isn’t scheduled to perform. In a break from her typical Thursday-Saturday-Sunday Vegas schedule, though, she’s off Jan. 27, the night of the SAG Awards.

Lady Gaga has never seemed more relatable than she does in “A Star Is Born.”

With the wave of superlatives and nominations heading her way, she may never have been more in demand.

And, at least to those who’ve never considered themselves as part of her Little Monsters fandom, she may never have been more welcome.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like