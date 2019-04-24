MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Christopher Lawrence

Las Vegas Film Festival returns this weekend with buzzy lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2019 - 3:48 pm
 

It would be hard for a film festival to attract more attention than by screening documentaries invoking Satan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Especially among that segment of the population that isn’t entirely convinced they aren’t one and the same.

“Hail Satan?” and “Knock Down the House,” still relatively fresh from their Sundance premieres, anchor the buzzy lineup for the 12th annual Las Vegas Film Festival. (The fest is scheduled to run Sunday through May 5 at Brenden Theatres at the Palms and downtown’s Inspire, 107 Las Vegas Blvd. South. For tickets and more information, see lvff.com.)

“There’s so much of a preconceived notion about what those films stand for,” says Mike Plante, the festival’s captain of strategy, “when they’re just, like, ‘Here’s a story that we filmed.’ And it’s really fascinating, because you’ll never believe how layered all of it is.”

‘Hail Satan?’

“Hail Satan?” — emphasis on the question mark — focuses on the political circus known as the Satanic Temple as its members target the hate-mongering Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas and petition the Oklahoma legislature, after it authorized a monument to the Ten Commandments, to do the same for its 7-foot statue of the goat-headed deity Baphomet.

“When you’re watching it, actually it has nothing to do really with Satan,” Plante cautions of the film that screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Palms. “It’s more about free speech. And it’s hilarious.”

‘Knock Down the House’

“Knock Down the House” (5 p.m. May 4, Palms), meanwhile, follows the grassroots political campaigns of four women — including Ocasio-Cortez and Las Vegan Amy Vilela — during the 2018 midterm elections.

Plante sees the film, which took home the Festival Favorite Award and the Audience Award: U.S. Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where he’s a senior programmer, as a primer for anyone who’s ever considered running for office without deep-pocketed connections.

“At the end of the day, this is really for anybody who’s just outside of that part of our political world. … How do people go about it when you’re not a millionaire or an old guy — usually it’s men — an old guy who’s been in politics for 50 years? How does it work? Where do you go? And how do you set yourself apart?”

Amazing Johnathan doc

Both of those are riding waves of positive reviews, and the latter has a local connection. But there may be no more perfect movie to serve as the festival’s opening night film than their fellow Sundance premiere “Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Palms).

Three years after the Las Vegan born John Edward Szeles announced he had a terminal heart condition and was given a year to live, documentarian Ben Berman began chronicling the famously bizarre comic/magician. It did not go as planned. As the official Sundance synopsis puts it, “as their mutual journey kicks off, Johnathan drops a bombshell that sends the film spiraling into uncertainty.”

“To see this with a crowd is incredible. … Different parts of the crowd are going, ‘Oh, (expletive)! What?’ ” Plante says. “There’s this reaction because no one can believe it as it unfolds.”

Berman and Johnathan, health permitting, are scheduled to speak at the screening of their film, as are “Hail Satan?” director Penny Lane and “Knock Down the House’s” Vilela at theirs.

Short films

The festival’s three short film blocks offer a range of stories, but the final group, scheduled for 4 p.m. May 3 at Inspire, should be tough to beat. “Westside,” from directors Johann Rucker and Vince Briscoe, looks at segregation in Las Vegas. Two others in that block offer the kind of onscreen star power surpassed at the festival only by Ocasio-Cortez. “Adams” stars Patton Oswalt and Fred Armisen as neighbors locked in an escalating conflict, while “The Toll Road” stars Lizzy Caplan, “Silicon Valley’s” Martin Starr and “Mike & Molly’s” Billy Gardell.

Fortuitous timing

As for the uptick in interest in this year’s features — “Hail Satan?” is getting a theatrical release, while “Knock Down the House” and “Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary” were snapped up by Netflix and Hulu, respectively — Plante credits scheduling and a little bit of luck.

“Since we’re earlier in the year, I think a lot of that buzz from other fests is carrying over,” he says, noting that last year’s edition ran June 6 to 10.

“We’re a little bit closer to when these films are popping out, which helps us.”

Not to mention what it does for moviegoers.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing