Christopher Lawrence

Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince’ is back for another confusing holiday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2018 - 11:25 am
 

It may be the most random yuletide obsession since the Furby.

Every year, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime overwhelm viewers with something like a bajillion-and-seven original Christmas movies. Well, original in the sense that you haven’t seen this particular set of cliches arranged in this exact order performed by these specific actors, some of whom kinda, sorta look familiar.

Those almost never generate much buzz, though, outside the mistletoe-and-holly set.

Then Netflix comes along, finds someone who’ll assemble roughly the same thing for a fraction of the cost, social media loses its collective mind, and — Fa la la la la — the legend of “A Christmas Prince” is born.

Gleefully subpar, it’s basically the holiday equivalent of “Sharknado,” another micro-budgeted surprise hit, down to the way its sequel — Friday’s “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” — is being treated like an honest-to-goodness event.

For the woefully uninitiated, 2017’s “A Christmas Prince” follows Amber Moore (Rose McIver), a junior editor for something called Now Beat, who’s sent to the totally-real-sounding nation of Aldovia to cover the coronation of tabloid darling Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). Far from the aloof playboy he’s been made out to be, Richard is the type who’ll miss an important royal function because he’s off building a snowman — with orphans! Faster than a dental assistant on “The Bachelor,” Amber falls head-over-her-beloved-Converse-low-tops in love.

So how does “The Royal Wedding” stack up to the original?

Who knows?

Netflix has embargoed reviews, comments or even mentions of any part of the movie that isn’t included in its trailer until the exact minute — 12:01 a.m. Friday — it arrives online.

Seriously, it’s “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding,” not “A Christmas Prince: Infinity War.”

Based on the trailer, someone must have thrown some money at the sequel, because this time out, the production looks to have furnished more than three rooms of the mammoth Aldovian castle.

Also — spoiler alert! — there appears to be a royal wedding.

Conflict seems to surround Amber’s blog, called — wait for it — Amber’s Blog. “I suggest that you cease from any activity pertaining to your blog immediately,” warns Mrs. Averill (Sarah Douglas), a royal employee so inconsequential she wasn’t even blessed with a first name. “No way!” Amber exclaims before storming out. Because, gosh darn it, she’s serious about journalism!

She’s just horrendous at it.

Back at Now Beat — which could be a magazine, a website or, based on the quality of its employees, an elaborate money-laundering front — Amber was forced to rewrite articles penned by some guy named Ron, who said things like, “Get a load of my next piece: ‘Ugly Christmas sweaters of the stars.’ It’s gonna be brilliant, I tell ya!”

Amber wasn’t happy with this arrangement but felt stuck. “Well,” she sighed, “how else am I supposed to become a real journalist?” Apparently by traveling to Aldovia — which has direct flights from New York despite a terminal that makes Tom Nevers Field, the airport from NBC’s “Wings,” look as bustling as O’Hare — and going all Jim Acosta at a “royal press conference” before wandering around the palace until she’s mistaken for a new tutor and welcomed into the royal family with nary a question.

Once she’s made herself at home in the castle, she shoots the majority of her surreptitious photos and videos in portrait mode. (Landscape, Amber. Landscape!)

She types a series of notes into her laptop, including “The coronation’s almost here — but I still don’t know the real story. I have to dig deeper.” This is a note? That you have to write to yourself??

At one point, Amber is looking over those notes and photos when she’s caught by Princess Emily (Honor Kneafsey), Richard’s little sister who suffers from spina bifida yet somehow manages to sneak up behind Amber despite the creak of the room’s ancient wooden door and the clatter of her metal crutches.

Here’s hoping Amber makes a better queen than a journalist.

The trailer doesn’t shed any light on that.

If not, there’s always room next year for “A Christmas Prince: The Guillotine.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Magical Forest Lights
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like