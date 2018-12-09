Christopher Lawrence

Pentatonix sends ‘Caesars greetings’ from Las Vegas in holiday special

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2018 - 11:12 am
 

Any musical Christmas special worth its mistletoe knows the importance of special guests.

For its third NBC event, airing at 10 p.m. Monday, Pentatonix delivers Kelly Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys and Maren Morris, along with Penn &Teller.

The real guest stars, though, are the many, many Caesars Entertainment properties, including The Forum Shops, the Juno Garden wedding chapel and the Fly Linq zip line.

The absolutely bonkers result — truly one of the stranger things you’ll see this holiday season — is called “Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night.” Possibly because “Pentatonix: Caesars Greetings” was a little too on the nose.

The a cappella singers wake up on Christmas morning, “Hangover”-style, inside a tricked-out Caesars Palace suite with no idea what happened the night before.

Scott Hoying is wearing a centurion costume. Kirstin Maldonado is dressed like a mime. Mitch Grassi looks like he mugged a Gazillionaire knockoff. And Kevin Olusola seems to be indulging in some serious Theo Huxtable cosplay. Only Matt Sallee, the newest member of the group, has any recollection of how they spent Christmas Eve.

“All I remember is Caesars’ midnight buffet!” Hoying exclaims, before the group is shown sampling the wares and taking selfies at the Bacchanal Buffet. “Ohh, I’m pretty sure I dreamed about those crab legs,” Maldonado adds.

The rest of the special finds Pentatonix retracing its steps and doing that beatbox-y thing all over Las Vegas — at least at the city’s Caesars-owned properties.

Upon entering their suite for the first time, Hoying is stunned by the opulence. “Wow, Caesar, what can’t you do? First the salad and now this.”

They turn up in the seats at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort for “a little 10-part harmony” with resident headliners the Backstreet Boys.

They perform “Joy to the World” on the High Roller.

They take the stage — introduced by Penn Jillette and, to a lesser degree, Teller — for “Sweater Weather” and “Coldest Winter” in the duo’s titular, sparsely filled theater.

They sing “Making Christmas” in the audience at “Absinthe” while a variety of acts perform behind them as part of what may be the strangest thing to ever take place inside that Spiegeltent. And, if you aren’t familiar with “Absinthe,” that’s saying something.

For sheer randomness, though, it’s hard to top what happens once Hoying acquires his centurion outfit. “Scott was anxious to give his new look a test run,” Sallee narrates, “so we went to the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, where we ran into Kelly Clarkson.”

Who among us hasn’t?

“A Not So Silent Night” may be the most commercial piece of Christmas entertainment to grace our fair city since that Fashion Show spectacle that saw Santa and a troupe of dancers boogying down to a version of “Mr. Sandman” that managed to cram in the names of most of the mall’s prominent tenants.

It’s hard to knock any special that ends on such a charitable note, with Pentatonix performing and serving meals alongside Morris at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Hard. But not impossible.

For starters, Olusola’s Huxtable duds — a blue dress shirt and an unbuttoned plaid vest — are supposed to be, of all things, a pirate costume. Aargh, indeed.

Penn &Teller are featured, but they don’t perform an illusion. Instead, Jillette, an unbelievably good sport, is presented as some type of sorcerer.

And what sadist made Maldonado, her broken ankle encased in a massive cast, struggle to balance on one foot during the majority of the group’s performances? Would a crutch be considered too Tiny Tim? Was there no room under their tree for a chair?

All that, though, just adds to the delightful awkwardness that permeates nearly every scene of “A Not So Silent Night.”

And it does little to obscure the special’s message, which seems to be: Have a very Caesars Christmas, and an absolutely Caesars New Year.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Cowboys and western aficionados can buy virtually anything at Cowboy Christmas
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez is Just in Time For Repeal Day And Christmas
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez Is Just In Time For Repeal Day And Christmas. Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TV's LGBT superheroes
Green Valley Ranch's Winter's Village
The Mob Museum
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quick Chat With Criss Angel
James D. Gish and Susan Anton rehearse
Susan Anton will be special guest at James D. Gish’s holiday concerts Dec. 7 at Summerlin Library and Dec. 9 at Clark County Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Winter Wonderland
"Majestic Holiday Magic" at the Bellagio Conservatory.
Underwater Santa At The Silverton
Santa takes a dive Sunday, December 2, at the Silverton Casino Hotel. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Cowabunga Bay Christmas Town
Las Vegas Natural History Museum
Las Vegas Natural History Museum, which opened in 1991, has exhibits of mechanical dinosaurs and taxidermied animals, along with live snakes, fish and sharks. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Magical Forest Lights
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
More in Christopher Lawrence
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Christopher Lawrence Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like