81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

Qurantine streaming and lack of sports put cable TV on the spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2020 - 9:37 am
 

It’s hard to imagine how anyone survived the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918 without television — let alone without hundreds of thousands of hours of content at the fingertips of many shut-ins.

Not surprisingly, with most every other recreational activity shuttered, the use of streaming services has exploded. Combine that with the almost complete lack of live sporting events, the primary reason many subscribers remain tethered to traditional pay TV, and cable and satellite providers have been put under one of the harshest spotlights since Carole Baskin.

Are “Tiger King” references still a thing? Are any pop-culture references? Stay away from other humans long enough, and it becomes really hard to tell what passes for snark these days.

Anyway, as for streaming, aka America’s only pastime, the statistics have been eye-opening.

For the seven days starting March 23 — that’s the week after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 17 directive for residents to “Stay Home for Nevada” — streaming usage in Las Vegas jumped 65 percent over March 2-8, the last full week most of America remained open.

Updates of those local streaming numbers from Nielsen weren’t available, but the ratings company noted that, for the week beginning April 13, Americans spent 154.6 billion minutes streaming — an increase of nearly 100 percent from the same week a year ago.

Among other milestones, Disney Plus passed the 50 million global subscriptions mark in early April. For comparison, the service’s initial goal was 60 million subscribers by September 2024.

And, with 15.7 million new subscribers in the first quarter, Netflix more than doubled its worldwide expectations of 7.2 million. In a letter to shareholders, though, the company said it didn’t expect those increases, or the dramatic spike in its streaming numbers, to last. “We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon.”

Amen.

‘Grossly unfair’

One of the less obvious reasons for the streaming binges we’ve been on over the past two months is the fact that, without live sports to watch, we have a lot more time on our hands.

ESPN has a certified blockbuster with the Michael Jordan documentary series “The Last Dance,” but otherwise, the company has had to rely on airing everything from past WrestleMania events and old spelling bees to NBA players taking part in competitions involving H-O-R-S-E and the NBA 2K video game.

Now that the initial curiosity factor has worn off, subscribers have started noticing they’re still paying premium prices for that content.

In 2017, the top four sports providers — ESPN, Fox Sports, the NFL Network and NBC Sports — combined to charge cable customers $12.99 a month, whether they watched those channels or not. ESPN’s four most popular channels — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network — made up $9.06 of that.

That’s a steep bill, but it’s somewhat understandable when you factor in the billions of dollars ESPN lays out for the rights to NBA, NFL and major league baseball games. With none of that content even on the horizon, though, customers are wondering what they’re paying for.

One of those customers is Letitia James.

“It is grossly unfair that cable and satellite television providers would continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing,” James, the New York attorney general, wrote Wednesday in a letter to major cable and satellite businesses. “These companies must step up and immediately propose plans to cut charges and provide much needed financial relief.”

Cutting the cord

Subscribers may take matters into their own hands.

A survey of cable TV subscribers conducted by KilltheCableBill.com and Mindnet Analytics reported that 33.2 percent said live sports were a “very significant” reason they subscribed to cable, and 12.6 percent said they were “very likely” to cancel their subscriptions if major live sports didn’t return to TV before June 1.

That would follow other cord-cutting trends.

An April 21 survey for digital marketers The Trade Desk showed 74 percent of 18- to 34-year-old viewers have never had cable, have already gotten rid of it or are planning to cut the cord. Of those in that age group who still have cable, the report said, 18 percent plan to cut the cord by the end of 2020.

Sports is the one area of TV viewing that doesn’t have an easy streaming alternative. ESPN Plus, available as a $4.99 a month add-on, offers some events from MLB, NHL, UFC, Top Rank Boxing, MLS and some international soccer, but it doesn’t give subscribers access to regular ESPN content or live NBA or NFL games.

That restriction may not be the case for long, though. As part of an agreement announced Wednesday, Amazon will air one late-season Saturday NFL game exclusively on Prime and Twitch.

Susie Black-Manriquez, manager of communications for Cox Las Vegas, said it was too early to tell what long-term effect our quarantine streaming binges may have on the company’s subscriber rates.

But, she said, the company is already focused on the fees being paid to those sports channels.

“We’re in discussions with the networks, but right now they continue to charge us full price for this programming. If we receive any money back from the networks, we will pass all of it along to our customers.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
2
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
3
Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant to close after 40 years in Las Vegas
Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant to close after 40 years in Las Vegas
4
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
5
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More