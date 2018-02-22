See all 9 best picture Oscar nominees at Las Vegas theaters

Feel like you’ve missed most of the nine films nominated for best picture at next weekend’s Oscars? That’s understandable, unless you’ve had plenty of time on your hands since Thanksgiving.

Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins in the film "The Shape of Water." (Kerry Hayes/2017 Twentieth Century Fox)

Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand in the film THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. Photo by Merrick Morton. (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

Aside from “Dunkirk,” which was released July 21, and “Get Out,” which came out all the way back on Feb. 24, 2017, “Lady Bird” has been in local theaters the longest, and it just arrived Nov. 17.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” followed five days later. “Darkest Hour” and “The Shape of Water” didn’t show up until Dec. 22. “The Post,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Phantom Thread” waited until this year to earn wide releases, with the latter two finally hitting theaters Jan. 19.

To help you have any idea what’s going on during the March 4 Academy Awards, three theater chains are offering passes to see all nine nominees for $35.

The Regal Best Picture Film Festival will show each nominee four times between Friday and March 4 at Aliante, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort and Sunset Station. Cinemark’s Oscar Movie Week, offering two chances each, runs Monday through March 4 at South Point.

And AMC’s Best Picture Showcase is marathoning four nominees Saturday and five March 3 at Town Square.

Here’s a look at the nominees, as well as the special screening times:

“Call Me by Your Name”

A 17-year-old (best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet) falls for the older American scholar interning for his father in Italy in the summer of 1983.

■ Regals: 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Monday, 10 p.m. March 1, 1 p.m. March 4

■ South Point: 10 p.m. March 1, 1 p.m. March 3

■ Town Square: 3 p.m. March 3

“Darkest Hour”

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (best actor nominee Gary Oldman) must rally his nation during the early days of World War II.

■ Regals: 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. March 3

■ South Point: 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. March 4

■ Town Square: 12:40 p.m. March 3

“Dunkirk”

At the beginning of World War II, nearly 400,000 Allied soldiers are stranded on a French beach, just 26 miles from the safety of England.

■ Regals: 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Monday, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. March 3

■ South Point: 10 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. March 2

■ Town Square: 10:30 a.m. March 3

“Get Out”

A black photographer (best actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya) and his white girlfriend spend a weekend with her parents at their remote country estate in this social commentary turned horror story.

■ Regals: 10 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. March 1

■ South Point: 10 p.m. Monday, 10 p.m. March 2

■ Town Square: 8:15 p.m. March 3

“Lady Bird”

A high school senior (best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan) battles her strong-willed mother (best supporting actress nominee Laurie Metcalf) in this coming-of-age tale set in 2002 Sacramento, California.

■ Regals: 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. March 4

■ South Point: 10 p.m. Tuesday, 7 p.m. March 2

■ Town Square: 1 p.m. Saturday

“Phantom Thread”

Dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (best actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis), whose fashion house is overseen by his sister (best supporting actress nominee Lesley Manville), draws inspiration from the parade of women who enter his life in 1950s London.

■ Regals: 1 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. March 2, 10 p.m. March 3

■ South Point: 7 p.m. March 1, 10 p.m. March 3

■ Town Square: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

“The Post”

Washington Post publisher Kay Graham (best actress nominee Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee work to publish a story based on the Pentagon Papers in this historical drama.

■ Regals: 1 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. March 1, 7 p.m. March 2

■ South Point: 7 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. March 4

■ Town Square: 6 p.m. March 3

“The Shape of Water”

Co-workers (best actress nominee Sally Hawkins and best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer) in a high-security government laboratory discover a top-secret classified experiment.

■ Regals: 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Monday, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. March 3

■ South Point: 7 p.m. Monday, 4 p.m. March 3

■ Town Square: 6 p.m. Saturday

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Months after her daughter’s unsolved murder, a mother (best actress nominee Frances McDormand) battles the chief of police (best supporting actor nominee Woody Harrelson) and his racist underling (best supporting actor nominee Sam Rockwell).

■ Regals: 1 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. March 2

■ South Point: 4 p.m. March 1, 7 p.m. March 3

■ Town Square: 3 p.m. Saturday

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.