MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Christopher Lawrence

Some of Rob Lowe’s best ‘Stories’ lead back to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2019 - 4:27 pm
 

The way Rob Lowe’s one-man show is being talked about as his first time performing in Las Vegas, it’s as though everyone has forgotten about his roles in the 1984 movie “Oxford Blues” and the CBS series “Dr. Vegas.”

“By the way, they forgot about those things the minute they came out,” the actor jokes.

The hits and misses of his four-decade Hollywood career form the backbone of “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live,” which Lowe will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Old Vegas memories

Following his big-screen debut the year before as Sodapop Curtis in “The Outsiders,” “Oxford Blues” marked Lowe’s first film as a leading man. His Nick, a valet parker at the Dunes, sleeps with an older guest and is rewarded with a sports car and enough cash to follow his dream of enrolling at Oxford and joining the rowing team to win the heart of one Lady Victoria Wingate.

This was the sort of logic that really only made sense in the ’80s.

“I do remember so much about Old Vegas,” Lowe says of filming the movie’s opening scenes here. “I don’t think one casino in that movie exists anymore. I actually feel really fortunate that I was able to experience that era of Vegas before it was gone forever.”

‘The right choice’

Twenty years later, Lowe had left “The West Wing” and was torn between two new medical dramas. One was on CBS, which was riding high thanks to “CSI,” “CSI: Miami,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Survivor,” all of which were in the top 10. The other was on ABC, which was dying a slow ratings death.

Lowe chose the perceived stability of CBS and the lead role as a casino physician in “Dr. Vegas.” It barely lasted a month in the fall of 2004. The role on that ABC drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” ultimately went to Patrick Dempsey.

“If you can’t embrace your mistakes, it’s going to be a long, painful life,” Lowe says of the decision.

“In all seriousness, it was a huge financial mistake, but I’m not at all sure it was a creative mistake or a lifestyle mistake — at all,” he reasons. Being locked into that role — Dempsey left the series in 2015 after 11 seasons — would have prevented him from taking on one of the highlights of his career. “Removing ‘Parks and Rec’ from my filmography is not worth whatever amount of money in residuals I would still be making from playing ‘The Handsome Doctor.’ ”

“I use it as a big punch line, and people love it in the show. And it is a good story,” Lowe continues. “But I really remember when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ came out, and they started calling that character ‘McDreamy.’ I was like, ‘Mm hmm, yep, OK. I made the right choice.’ ”

A different kind of doctor

One of Lowe’s proudest — and strangest — moments as an actor came in another Las Vegas-based project. His flight was landing at McCarran for a weekend getaway when he received a text that director Steven Soderbergh wanted him for a role in “Behind the Candelabra.”

Lowe had been following the development of the 2013 HBO movie, starring Michael Douglas as Liberace and Matt Damon as his much younger lover, Scott Thorson, just as a fan of Soderbergh. Once he was hired to portray plastic surgeon Dr. Jack Startz, Lowe worked with the film’s makeup and hair departments to develop the character’s bizarre, pulled-tight look that was part latter-day Michael Jackson, part every California-based “Real Housewife” thrown into a blender.

“Will I be able to close my eyes?” Liberace asks after his face-lift. “Not entirely,” Startz cautions. “But this way you’ll always be able to see people’s expressions when they see how fabulous you look.”

Lowe had long been attracted to misfits and oddballs. He grew up watching the original cast of “Saturday Night Live” and would perform bits for his parents the next morning. He won his middle school talent competition by performing Dan Aykroyd’s Bass-O-Matic sketch.

“Then,” he says, “I got sucked into the leading man vortex.”

With the passage of time, though, he’s been able to drag his inner character actor out of storage.

“I love when I get to do true character work,” Lowe reveals. “When you look at ‘Behind the Candelabra,’ that’s me in ecstasy. That’s the ultimate of the ultimate for me.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing