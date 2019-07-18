Stream away rest of the summer with 10 long-running TV shows

These series, lasting anywhere from six to 15 seasons, should make it easier for you to spend all of your upcoming leisure time indoors.

“Stranger Things” has come and gone. “Big Little Lies” wraps up Sunday. And, odds are, you’re not watching HBO’s buzzy, shock-value high school drama “Euphoria” if you have teenagers, know teenagers or know someone who has teenagers — seriously, it’s a lot to take in.

So, now that it’s finally starting to feel like summer out there, what’s a heat-sensitive desert dweller to do?

Here’s a guide to 10 long-running series, lasting anywhere from six to 15 seasons, you can stream — or even re-stream — that should make it easier for you to spend all of your upcoming leisure time indoors:

“The Office”

(2005-13; Netflix)

A few years ago, a couple of our interns asked what it was like to watch “The Office” back when it was on “regular TV” with the sort of awe usually reserved for people who caught the Beatles at the Cavern Club or were inside Mission Control during the moon landing. They’ll find out soon enough when the comedy leaves Netflix in January 2021 for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service that — gasp! — will have commercials.

“Friends”

(1994-2004; Netflix)

The other comedy crown jewel in Netflix’s stable of reruns won’t be there for you much longer. “Friends” has been reclaimed by its owners, Warner Media, for the horribly named streaming service HBO Max, set to debut next year. Much like with “The Office,” you’d might as well start saying goodbye now.

“Magnum, P.I.”

(1980-88; Amazon Prime)

If “Stranger Things” got you in the mood for a bushy-mustachioed investigator in a Hawaiian shirt, spend some time with the original. That’s Tom Selleck’s Magnum, not the one from that dopey remake.

“The Wire”

(2002-08; Amazon Prime and all the various HBOs)

It’s one of the best dramas in the history of the medium. If that isn’t enough to convince you to finally watch it, maybe these three words will be: young Idris Elba.

“NYPD Blue”

(1993-2005; Hulu and Amazon Prime)

When it debuted, more than a quarter of ABC affiliates refused to air the cop drama because of concerns over its language and partial nudity. When it left the air after 12 seasons, it did so with 20 Emmys, including four for Dennis Franz’s iconic portrayal of Det. Andy Sipowicz.

“The Shield”

(2002-08; Hulu)

Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and the rest of his dirty-cop buddies helped usher in a new wave of prestige television with the original gritty basic cable series. As FX’s first original drama, had “The Shield” not succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest expectations — Chiklis won an Emmy in 2002, and he and the series both won Golden Globes in 2003; all basic cable firsts — we may never have had “Rescue Me,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Americans” or any of the half dozen or more Ryan Murphy dramas that followed.

“Justified”

(2010-15; Amazon Prime)

We probably wouldn’t have had “Justified,” either. The Kentucky-based FX drama was anchored by another gleefully sociopathic character brought to life by “The Shield” co-star Walton Goggins. Make it through the shaky, crime-of-the-week first season, and you’ll be treated to the best interpretation yet of Elmore Leonard’s classic writing.

“Lost”

(2004-10; Hulu)

Disregard all the negativity. Just don’t expect many answers — and don’t pay much attention to Nikki and Paolo — and you’ll do just fine.

“ER”

(1994-2009; Hulu)

You’re not going to finish all 15 seasons this summer. You may not finish them next summer or even the next. But you’ll spend so much time marveling at how impressive the groundbreaking episodes are now that they’ve been remastered in HD, you may not even notice the introduction of such modern conveniences as mobile telephones or the World Wide Web.

“Baywatch”

(1989-99; Hulu and Amazon Prime)

No, really. Come for the unintentional hilarity, stay for the views of all that naturally occurring, nonchlorinated water. As a bonus, this too has been remastered in HD. In honor of its 30th anniversary, a new version of the series boasting 350 original songs debuted earlier this year. Because that was the biggest problem with “Baywatch”: the songs.

