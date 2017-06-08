Where to find free or low-cost outdoor movies in Las Vegas

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Batman (WILL ARNETT) in the animated adventure "The Lego Batman Movie," from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off, ©2016 Paramount Pictures.

In the 1920s, the lure of air conditioning alone was enough to get people into movie theaters.

Many marquees placed as much or more emphasis on the “refrigerated air” than the film being shown.

But, heat be darned, watching movies under the stars has become a quintessential part of summer, even in the miserableness of the desert.

It isn’t the same as air conditioning, but at least three outdoor screening series offer the relief of watching a movie from the comfort of a swimming pool. For the others, well, maybe your kid’s fidget spinner will provide a bit of a breeze.

Here’s a look at the movies playing at eight of the valley’s outdoor venues. And, for those of you who just can’t resist the siren’s call of chilled air, there’s even a free series of movies at Fashion Show mall.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Swim or lounge in the Boulevard Pool every Monday. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 7:30 p.m. Handcrafted, movie-themed cocktails and snacks are available for purchase. Admission is $5 and free for hotel guests and children younger than 5.

■ Monday: “Pulp Fiction”

■ June 19: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

■ June 26: “The Departed”

■ July 3: “Top Gun”

■ July 10: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

■ July 17: “The Big Lebowski”

■ July 24: “Bull Durham”

■ July 31: “Mad Max: Fury Road”

■ Aug. 7: “The Great Outdoors”

■ Aug. 14: “It’s Complicated”

■ Aug. 21: “World War Z”

■ Aug. 28: “Father of the Bride”

■ Sept. 4: “Hitch”

M Resort

Float in the DayDream pool or rent a cabana or daybed. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available. Movies begin at dusk, and admission is free.

■ Thursday: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

■ June 22: “Minions” and “The Little Mermaid”

■ July 6 : “Clueless” and “Mean Girls”

■ July 20: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Jaws”

■ Aug. 3: “Scary Movie” and “Scream”

■ Aug. 17: “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express”

Topgolf

Guests 21 and older may lounge by or in the Hideaway Pool while watching movies on the big screen. Movies begin at 8 p.m., and admission is free. (The series will continue through Labor Day, but the remaining titles haven’t been announced.)

■ June 15: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

■ June 29: “Mean Girls”

■ July 13: “The Big Lebowski”

Silverton

Sunset Cinema will provide attendees a set of headphones with self-controlled volume for the free outdoor movie series. Guests may bring their own picnic basket, purchase a pre-made basket or buy drinks at the bar. The Green will open at 6 p.m., and the movies will begin at dusk.

■ Friday: “Beauty and the Beast” featuring “before the last petal falls” timed challenges

■ June 16: “Grease” featuring a dance-off

■ June 23: “Sing” featuring karaoke

■ June 30: “The Secret Life of Pets” and “A League of Their Own” featuring doggie date night

Downtown Container Park

Free family movies are shown at sundown every Thursday.

■ Thursday: “The Angry Birds Movie”

■ June 15: “The Wild Life”

■ June 22: “The Secret Life of Pets”

■ June 29: “Pete’s Dragon”

■ July 6: “Jurassic World”

■ July 13: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

■ July 20: “Elf”

■ July 27: “The Grinch”

■ Aug. 3: “Sing”

■ Aug. 10: “The Lego Batman Movie”

The District at Green Valley Ranch

Outdoor Movie Night returns on the Green behind Whole Foods. Movies begin shortly after 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.

■ Saturday: “A Dog’s Purpose”

■ June 17: “The Lego Batman Movie”

■ June 24: “Pete’s Dragon”

Town Square

Movies on the Green begin at sundown each Thursday starting June 22. Each movie is preceded by live entertainment and activities for kids. Admission is free.

■ June 22: “Storks”

■ June 29: “The Wild Life”

■ July 6: “Sing”

■ July 13: “Finding Dory”

■ July 20: “The Lego Batman Movie”

■ July 27: “The Secret Life of Pets”

■ Aug. 3: “Moana”

■ Aug. 10: “Rock Dog”

Downtown Summerlin

The Summer Screen Series showcases family-friendly movies at dusk on Park Centre Drive near H&M. Admission is free. VIP seating is available with a minimum $25 purchase that day at Downtown Summerlin.

■ July 27: “Frozen”

■ Aug. 3: “Moana”

■ Aug. 10: “The Lego Batman Movie”

■ Aug. 17: “Beauty and the Beast”

■ Aug. 24: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

■ Aug. 31: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Fashion Show mall

Free family movies will be screened at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays indoors in the Great Hall. Free treats from Sugar Factory and Pepsi product samplings will be available.

■ June 21: “Moana”

■ June 28: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

■ July 5: “Sing”

■ July 12: “Pete’s Dragon”

■ July 19: “The Angry Birds Movie”

■ July 26: “Finding Dory”

■ Aug. 2: “The Lego Batman Movie”

■ Aug. 9: “A Dog’s Purpose”

Movies for a dollar

If you’d rather see a movie in an actual theater, with niceties such as concession stands and air conditioning, these two screening series offer cheap and easy ways to entertain your kids this summer.

Regal’s Summer Movie Express

Admission is $1 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Aliante Casino, Colonnade, Texas Station and Village Square. Each week, both movies play both days. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute.

■ June 13-14: “Kung Fu Panda 3” and “Ice Age: Collision Course”

■ June 20-21: “Trolls” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

■ June 27-28: “Monster Trucks” and “Penguins of Madagascar”

■ July 4-5: “Rio 2” and “The Boxtrolls”

■ July 11-12: “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing”

■ July 18-19: “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Ratchet and Clank”

■ July 25-26: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” and “The Adventures of Tintin”

■ Aug 1-2: “Happy Feet Two” and “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore”

■ Aug 8-9: “Storks” and “The Lego Batman Movie”

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse

Admission is $1 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Cinedome and Suncoast and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Sam’s Town.

■ June 14: “The Lego Batman Movie”

■ June 21: “Trolls”

■ June 28: “Shrek the Third”

■ July 5: “Goosebumps”

■ July 12: “The Iron Giant”

■ July 19: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

■ July 26: “Megamind”

■ Aug. 2: “The Angry Birds Movie”

■ Aug. 9: “Sing”

■ Aug. 16: “The Secret Life of Pets”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.