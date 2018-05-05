Who would star in a movie about the Vegas Golden Knights?

Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee (left) and Brad Pitt. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant (left), Actor Michael Chiklis (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley (left), Anthony Hopkins (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (left), Tom Cruise (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (left), Jon Hamm (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson,"Marvel's Thor: The Dark World", Thor (Chris Hemsworth). (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal, ,Jay Maidment..© 2013 MVLFFLLC. TM & © 2013 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.)

Golden Knights forward James Neal (left), Bradley Cooper (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (left), Chadwick Boseman (AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (left), Will Ferrell (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (left), Meryl Streep (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance (left), Barney the Dinosaur (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, AP)

Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On" during The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC)

While the Golden Knights continue to fight for their Hollywood ending, everything that’s transpired during this unprecedented, frankly unbelievable season feels ripped from any number of real-life sports movies, from “Hoosiers” to “Friday Night Lights” to the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s triumph in “Miracle.”

“The whole canon of sports stories, this is the thing. This is what they are,” screenwriter turned UNLV film professor Sean Clark says of the underdog tale. “Rarely do you have the story of the juggernaut that can’t be stopped.”

Should Hollywood come calling for the Golden Knights’ movie, here are some ideas for its stars:

Brad Pitt as George McPhee

Pitt knows how to play a general manager who brings together an out-of-nowhere success story, having portrayed the Oakland A’s Billy Beane in “Moneyball” despite looking nothing like him. Besides, considering that most of the cast would be covered in helmets, visors and bulky padding, the movie would need a little eye candy.

Michael Chiklis as Gerard Gallant

The actor and the coach are both physical, good-natured guys as well as men of few words. Even when they’re smiling, though, there’s that slightest crack in their veneer that reminds you, should they choose, they could snap you like a twig.

Anthony Hopkins as Bill Foley

Foley brought an NHL team to Las Vegas when few people outside the valley thought it could work. The Golden Knights’ owner is a dreamer, but a stubborn one. Add in the fact that he comes across as a relatable multimillionaire, and he’s a lot like Hopkins’ Dr. Robert Ford from “Westworld” — only with fewer murderous sex robots.

Tom Cruise as Marc-Andre Fleury

Like Fleury, Cruise is a little older and a little more famous than those surrounding him. But while the actor has had his problems with accents (see “Far and Away”), given his penchant for pushing his body to its limit, he’d be taking shots off his mask and doing Fleury-worthy splits in no time.

Jon Hamm as Deryk Engelland

Both found success late in their careers. When it comes time to deliver Engelland’s Vegas Strong speech during the home opener, Hamm wouldn’t leave a dry eye in the house. Plus, given Hamm’s absurd levels of testosterone, he could go from clean-shaven to full-on Engelland beard in the time it took you to read this sentence.

Chris Hemsworth as William Karlsson

Have you seen William Karlsson? Hand that man a hammer and a weaselly adopted brother and he’s Thor.

Bradley Cooper as James Neal

Multiple sources report that they’re both “damn sexy.”

Chadwick Boseman as Malcolm Subban

After playing Jackie Robinson (“42”), James Brown (“Get On Up”) and Thurgood Marshall (“Marshall”), the “Black Panther” star officially has first dibs on portraying every black celebrity.

Will Ferrell as Nate Schmidt

Schmidt is the most gregarious player on the team, and Ferrell hasn’t had a chance to showcase his sweet skating moves since 2007’s “Blades of Glory.”

Meryl Streep as Jonathan Marchessault

Let’s face it, there’s nothing Streep can’t do, and at this point she needs a challenge.

Barney as Chance

What, you don’t think a dinosaur could portray what is, for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, supposed to be a Gila monster?

Celine Dion as Celine Dion

You try keeping Las Vegas’ most famous French Canadian out of a hockey movie. If nothing else, someone needs to sing the anthems. If “Titanic” and, most recently, “Deadpool 2” have taught us anything, it’s that Celine loves a movie soundtrack. Much like her heart, this team’s legacy will go on.

