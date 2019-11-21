55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Christopher Lawrence

Your guide to the 2019 holiday movie season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2019 - 5:19 pm
 

You know you’re in for a wild couple of months at the movies when the phrase “Oscar buzz for Adam Sandler” isn’t the most jarringly discordant thing you’ll encounter.

It obviously takes something bizarre on an almost generational level to top the idea of the “Happy Gilmore” star being honored during the Academy Awards in anything other than the In Memoriam segment.

That something is “Cats.”

The trailer for the kinda-sorta live-action movie version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is a veritable nightmare buffet. Some cats — including those portrayed by Idris Elba and Judi Dench — seem to be both covered in fur and wearing fur coats. Some cats wear pants. Some cats wear hats — which, if it isn’t already the title of a children’s book, it really should be. Most cats, though, walk around in their natural unclothed state, albeit upright on their hind legs. Also, instead of paws, the cats have hands and feet, each of which sports five very human-looking fingers or toes.

Despite being directed by “The King’s Speech” Oscar winner Tom Hooper, who also helmed the film version of “Les Miserables,” the whole thing looks as though it were shot using the official “Island of Dr. Moreau” Snapchat filter.

Here’s a look at those and the rest of this year’s crop of holiday movies, including a little film called “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Friday

Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) are back — along with Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven — to “Let It Go” some more in “Frozen 2,” featuring seven new songs from the Oscar-winning duo of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Tom Hanks, possibly the nicest guy in Hollywood, portrays one of the nicest men to ever walk the face of the Earth as he dons the signature sneakers and cardigan of Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

An NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) on the hunt for cop killers tries to corner them by ordering every way in and out of Manhattan closed in the thriller “21 Bridges.”

Nov. 27

A detective (Daniel Craig) searches for clues in the death of a crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) in “Knives Out,” an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit from writer-director Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) that co-stars Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and LaKeith Stanfield.

After a traffic stop goes terrifyingly wrong, a black couple (“Get Out” Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) on a first date go on the run and become a media sensation in “Queen & Slim.”

Dec. 6

A Cincinnati attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who has successfully defended large chemical companies wages a 15-year legal fight against DuPont, which is suspected of having poisoned the water supply of a West Virginia community, in “Dark Waters.”

The members of a suburban African-American family — including a high school wrestler (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) and his domineering father (Sterling K. Brown) — struggle with an unthinkable loss in “Waves.”

In his feature screenwriting debut, Shia LaBeouf portrays a version of his troubled father in “Honey Boy,” which chronicles the rapid rise and descent of a very LaBeouf-ian young actor.

Small plastic representations of a secret agent (voiced by Daniel Radcliffe) and a food truck driver (Jim Gaffigan) come to the rescue in the animated “Playmobil: The Movie,” which is not in any way inspired by the success of “The Lego Movie.”

Dec. 13

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas get back in the game — along with newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover — in “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

A security guard is wrongly implicated in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing in director Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.

An Austrian peasant farmer faces charges of treason for refusing to fight for the Nazis in World War II in “A Hidden Life,” from writer-director Terrence Malick.

Sorority girls are once again being butchered over the holidays in this second remake of the 1974 cult horror classic “Black Christmas.”

Dec. 20

After 41 years and eight movies, the Skywalker saga reportedly will come to an end — we’ll believe it when we see it — in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson star in the musical “Cats.”

Charlize Theron is Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow is Roger Ailes in “Bombshell,” a look at the Fox News sexual harassment scandal.

Dec. 25

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) adapts Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

A recent Harvard Law graduate (Michael B. Jordan) heads to Alabama to fight, with the help of a local advocate (Brie Larson), for the rights of wrongly incarcerated prisoners in “Just Mercy,” co-starring Jamie Foxx.

When a super spy (voiced by Will Smith) is turned into a pigeon, he must try to save the world with the help of a scientist (Tom Holland) in the animated “Spies in Disguise.”

A New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) who owes money all over town tries to extricate himself through a series of large wagers in the drama “Uncut Gems.”

To be determined

A pair of young British soldiers race across enemy lines to deliver warning of an ambush that could cost 1,600 of their countrymen their lives in “1917.” Director Sam Mendes’ World War I tale, co-starring Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, will open in some cities Dec. 25 but might not make it to Las Vegas until Jan. 10.

Two Netflix movies are being talked about in several Oscar categories, but they don’t yet have local release dates — and they might never get them. Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta star in “Marriage Story,” writer-director Noah Baumbach’s look at divorce that will debut on Netflix on Dec. 6. And the resignation of Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and the ascendency of the man who would become known as Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) is the subject of “The Two Popes,” which hits the streaming service Dec. 20.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST