‘Beloved’ sourdough bread can be found in Las Vegas

A reader feared Las Vegans might have to travel all the way to San Luis Obispo, California, to get coveted San Luis Cracked Wheat Sourdough Bread. But a source closer to home has been found.

Does sourdough bread by any other name taste as sweet? It can, but sometimes it’s a well-kept secret.

After reader Lisa Cole emailed in search of San Luis Cracked Wheat Sourdough Bread, Paula Zimmer, calling it “our beloved bread,” said that after hours of research, she’d concluded the only place to get it was at the bakery in San Luis Obispo, California.

Au contraire, two other Taste of the Town readers said.

“The same bread is at Trader Joe’s under their own name,” emailed Karen Kissam, adding that a close scrutiny of the label will reveal it’s the same. Rose Rinehart said she’d been told the same thing, and “it’s one of the best breads I have ever eaten.”

For Donna Lee, Alan B. Van Ees emailed that Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles can be found at Smith’s at 2385 E. Windmill Lane, adding, “from what I see, they go fast.”

For Victor Lee, Judi Granick said duck fat can be found at Echo &Rig in Tivoli Village.

For “Buffalo” Bob Rusnock, who’s looking for a place, in or near Henderson, that serves chicken cacciatore, Michelle Knoll recommended Buon Gusto at 2642 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

And for George A. Swede, who’s looking for a year-round source for cocktail rye bread, Linda Rye reported finding it at Smith’s at 4600 E. Sunset Road in Henderson.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Marlene Doren is looking for individually wrapped licorice-flavored bright orange taffy pieces with black jack-o’-lantern faces.

Michael Frias is looking for Randall Pinto Beans in large glass jars.

And Kipp Moran is looking for dill rye bread.

Readers?

