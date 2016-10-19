B&M Baked Beans turn up across the valley

Baked beans are one of those regional foods for which substitutions generally are not acceptable — and sometimes that extends to the packaging. Van and Karen Bohrer are looking for B&M Baked Beans in 16-ounce cans, preferably in the northwest, and their fellow Taste of the Town readers found them all over the valley.

Nancy Fiorello spotted them at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 10440 W. Cheyenne Ave., near the 215 Beltway. Patti Bourgeois, Cheryl Berggren, Annie Bartholomew, Alan Van Ees and Ann Winchell found them at other Wal-Mart stores. Judi Granick, Bob Dunn and Ann Brown found them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Berggren added that they’re available at Nellis Air Force Base, for those with commissary privileges. Van Ees added, “Funny, most folks seem to want these in the glass jar packaging, not the cans. For every Jack, there’s a Jill.”

More on Aunt Hattie’s cinnamon-raisin bread: Jerry and Barbara Brooks find it at Albertsons at 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave., and Jean Zinteck finds it at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Minnie Mistretta is looking for low-fat wheat crackers she used to buy at Vons.

Virginia Rego is looking for chicken tortellini, preferably refrigerated and preferably by Buitoni.

Chris Radcliff is looking for a local source for black bologna.

And Frances Harrington is looking for Perdue thin-cut chicken breasts — and adds that the company’s website says they‘re available at Wal-Mart, but she hasn’t found them in the stores she’s checked.

Readers?

