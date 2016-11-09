Heidi Knapp Rinella

Delmonico Steakhouse’s Truffle Week starts Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2016 - 2:00 pm
 

White truffles may retail at $1,900 and up — and up, and up — but Ronnie Rainwater, executive chef at Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian, says some customers come in specifically for the restaurant’s annual Truffle Week.

Delmonico’s Truffle Week, which started Monday, continues through Sunday with a special menu of dishes featuring both white and the less-expensive black truffles, priced at $13 to $70. Rainwater said the annual celebration started about five years ago, when Sean Roe, culinary director of Emeril Lagasse’s Las Vegas restaurants, was executive chef there.

“We wanted to start doing some fun events here — soft-shell crabs, lobster and truffles,” Rainwater said. “It’s really picked up some momentum.”

The most popular dishes seem to be the simplest, such as lobster risotto with white Italian truffles and fresh herbs and escargot over wild mushroom puff pastry with fresh black truffles, he said. Also on the menu are dishes such as braised veal cheeks with mascarpone polenta, roasted vegetables, fresh black truffles and hazelnut gremolata, and desserts: white truffle ice cream or a goat cheese crepe with blood-orange caramel and fresh black truffles.

“A lot of people like to just add on truffle,” he said. “They’ll have some truffles over their steak.”

Of the two, he said, white truffles are more popular even though they’re more expensive.

“I think the white are definitely the jewel,” he said. “That’s what people associate with the whole truffle thing — the aroma, the flavor. There’s such a short window for them.”

