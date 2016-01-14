Dining Out: Pete Rose Bar & Grill

The slugger’s bar and grill, which opened last week, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features signature dishes that pay homage to the cities where Rose played major league baseball — Cincinnati Chili for the Cincinnati Reds, a classic cheese steak for the Philadelphia Phillies and poutine for the Montreal Expos.

The Cincinnati 4-Way, a dish made with noodles, chili, cheese and onions, is shown at the Pete Rose Bar and Grill at 3743 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Pete Rose Special, a full rack of baby back ribs with a side dish composed of potatoes, Philly steak, chili and cheese, is shown at the Pete Rose Bar and Grill at 3743 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

PETE ROSE BAR & GRILL, HAWAIIAN MARKETPLACE, 3743 LAS VEGAS BLVD. SOUTH

The slugger’s bar and grill, which opened last week, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features signature dishes that pay homage to the cities where Rose played major league baseball — Cincinnati Chili for the Cincinnati Reds, a classic cheese steak for the Philadelphia Phillies and poutine for the Montreal Expos. The restaurant serves soups, salads, flatbreads, burgers and sandwiches, entrees, beer, cocktails and beer cocktails in a 250-seat dining room, with 100-seat patio and 32-seat bar. And as you might expect, some 32 high-definition screens provide a continual stream of sports programming. Here’s a sample of the menu:

Appetizers: Cheesy Poofs, $5.88; deep-fried jalapeno rings, $5.88; giant pretzel, $8.88; chicken and waffle slider, $6.88; guacamole, $8.88.

Burgers and sandwiches: Classic burger, $11.88; Triple BBB (burger with tomato aioli, burrata and arugula), $18.88; Portabella burger, $12.88; Buffalo chicken sandwich, $12.88; grilled fish sandwich, $12.88.

Entrees: Cincinnati 3-Way, $11.88; Expos Poutine, $12.88; Phillies Cheesesteak, $11.88; Pete Rose Special (full rack of baby backs and chili-and-cheese-smothered potato topped with steak), $32.88; 16-ounce rib-eye, $32.88; Pete’s Chicken, $17.88; shrimp scampi pasta, $17.88; fish and chips, $15.88; grilled chicken tacos, $12.88.

Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-331-1500.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella