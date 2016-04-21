Heidi Knapp Rinella

Few-frills Yanni’s Greek Grille fuses cuisine with solid results

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2016 - 1:44 pm
 

I’ve written a lot during the past few years about how much I enjoy the experimental fusions popping up around the valley, involving Korean, Japanese or Indian flavors fused with elements of, usually, Mexican and Asian cuisines. So I had to smile when I saw spanakopita and kotopita spring rolls ($4.50 for two) on the menu of Yanni’s Greek Grille, a smallish spot in a strip mall on a quiet section of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

If you’re familiar with Greek food you know spanakopita usually is a layered dish with phyllo, spinach and feta as the main ingredients, and kotopita is much the same with some kind of meat (in this case chicken) and sometimes a vegetable (spinach here). And usually, the dishes are baked in large flat pans, and you’re served a square. The idea of putting it inside a spring roll-type wrapper intrigued me.

It turned out to be a pretty successful marriage, the wrapper actually being phyllo, it seemed, and baked, which meant there was no grease at all. The only problem was that the filling was bland in the extreme and needed onions or scallions or something to make it more interesting; the accompanying tzatziki just wasn’t enough.

Much better was the shawarma pita, part of a value meal with side dish ($11.25). I’d chosen hummus as the side and it was served with the spring rolls, accompanied by warm, puffy pita rounds. The hummus was a good one, a workmanlike base that gained depth from a float of fruity olive oil. The shawarma was deeply seasoned and the thickly shaved meat had crispy edges, as though it had been sauteed a bit after being cut from the spit, and was piled high, with just a bit of lettuce and a drizzle of a tahini-infused sauce.

The filet mignon kebab ($14.99) piqued our curiosity, especially at this price. It was a bit of a surprise, though a pleasant one: The meat was medium-rare as ordered, lightly seasoned so the beefy flavor predominated and characteristically tender. The orzo-rice pilaf on the side had more flavor than most thanks to adequate seasoning, but the Greek salad on the side was meh, in large part because it was mainly iceberg.

Service throughout was fine, but know that Yanni’s is a few-frills kind of place. We overheard an employee tell a customer they’d recently doubled in size, and it appears to have been primarily a counter-service spot before; they still do a lot of takeout, which may be why the dishes tended to come out more quickly than we would’ve really liked. There are a number of tables with chairs on the new side, the flatware in jars and napkins in piles. The requisite posters of Greece decorate the walls, as well as some painted accents in Greek blue.

But the expansion has apparently made way for entertainment; on a raised platform near the front were several traditional musical instruments and a poster announcing a weekend jazz event. Yanni’s isn’t a fancy place with an extensive menu, but a man we took to be the owner said beer and wine were coming soon. When the music cranks, we figure there will be a lot of people yelling “Opa!”

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like