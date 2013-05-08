Glazier’s appeals to New Yorkers hungering for home

New York expatriates definitely are fond of their old-familiar regional foods, and Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, has filled a niche in that regard.

So it was no surprise when Pam Crawford of Pahrump emailed to say that Fox’s U-Bet Chocolate Syrup and hot cherry peppers in oil, both popular in New York and both being sought by Steven Engelberg, could be found at Glazier’s. Donna Alper also found the chocolate syrup in the kosher section of Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. …

For Mike Charland, Janet Willett emailed that pickled Polish sausages could be found at the C-A-L Ranch Store, 232 N. Jones Blvd. And here’s some foodie trivia: Willett said the name is Backroad Country and it’s made by Troyer Cheese Co. Troyer is in Millersburg, Ohio, and may be familiar to lovers of Amish cheese. …

For Murray Leitner, Nin Ansara of Ricardo’s, 4930 W. Flamingo Road, emailed that the restaurant serves steak picado, made with New York strip. …

And this is for all of you lovers of split-top hot dog buns: I spotted some King’s Hawaiian split-tops at Fresh & Easy. Haven’t tried them yet, but the idea of the hybrid is intriguing.

More reader requests

Bill Gawlik: a local source for apricot filling sold by the pound;

Judy Matchette: local restaurants that serve perch fish fries;

And Colleen Steffen: hard Monterey Jack cheese.

Readers?

News for foodies

The seventh annual Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit is this weekend at Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand. Events scheduled from Thursday through Sunday include master series dinners, demonstrations and tastings, including the Grand Tasting on Friday. Tickets start at $110 for individual events. For tickets and more information, call 877-884-8993 or visit www.vegasuncorked.com. …

Stands serving ice cream sundaes and novelties and root-beer floats are on the menu for the Ice Cream Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. There also will be pony rides, bubble play, airbrush tattoos and more. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, free for kids 4 and younger. Call 822-7700 or visit www.springspreserve.org. …

Saturday is the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, when local mail carriers will pick up nonperishable food left at mailboxes, for delivery to local food banks. …

Also Saturday is the monthly Vegas StrEATS food truck, arts and music festival, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Jackie Gaughan Parkway ouside the El Cortez, 600 Fremont St. Drink specials will include $3 Bud Light, Shock Top and Bud Light Lime; $4 Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jaegermeister and 1800 Silver Tequila; and $2 Pepsi products. …

And for local Mother’s Day menus, visit http://bit.ly/Yf5Nlr.

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 383-4676 or email her at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Include your first and last names and, if emailing, put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.



