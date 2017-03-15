Heidi Knapp Rinella

GrassRoots Juice Bar offers eclectic menu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2017 - 3:35 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2017 - 9:40 am

After six months of delays, former GrassRoots Juice Bar owner Shane Stuart is finally ready to open his juice/tea/mocktail bar, hookah lounge and plant-based restaurant, Panacea, in Boca Park this month. Stuart has brought in chef Shawn Giordano, whose local resume includes Spago and downtown’s PublicUS. Among the restaurant’s more interesting aspects will be a breakfast “porridge bar” featuring oatmeal and more than 60 toppings, and mocktails made from shrubs, which are cooked-down mixtures of herbs, fruit, sugar and vinegar. The soft opening is in the next three weeks.

Bryan Ogden, once head chef at the former Sugar Factory at Paris Las Vegas (also of the eponymous restaurant of his father, Bradley Ogden, at Caesars Palace, and most recently of The Mixx Grill & Lounge in Boca Park), has taken over the kitchen at the new Sugar Factory in Fashion Show mall. Owner/founder Charissa Davidovici said she’s excited to have him back, adding, “his creativity and talent is a sweet addition to the team.”

Other personnel changes: Chris Bulen no longer is running the kitchen at Alize atop the Palms, which he took over after the closing of Andre’s in the Monte Carlo. No word yet on plans or replacement.

The former owner of the recently closed west side favorite Fish n Bowl, Howard Choi, can now be found at Henderson’s Hiroba Sushi, which is known for its specialty black rice hand rolls.

And Justin Kingsley Hall, who briefly operated the SLO-Boy pop-up at the tiny culinary incubator in the parking lot of Dino’s Lounge, has signed on as chef de cuisine at chef Brian Howard’s eagerly awaited Chinatown restaurant Sparrow + Wolf. No word yet on an opening date.

Openings: Born and Raised Craft Pub has opened in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip. This is the third Born and Raised, which was born (and raised) in Las Vegas; the others are at 7260 S. Cimarron Road and at 10050 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

The Copper Whisk Cafe has opened at The Orleans, serving such dishes as a jambalaya omelet with andouille sausage. It’s open 24/7.

Gridiron Grill has opened at Red Rock Resort, offering snacks starting at $1.99, plus sandwiches and burgers, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Sin City Smokers Barbecue & Catering has opened at 2861 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Call 702-823-5605 for details.

Southern California-based Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill has announced it plans three restaurants here this year, the first May 1 near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.

Sightings: Actor Ser’Darius Blain at Lavo at the Palazzo. Actress/model Sarah Shahi at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

