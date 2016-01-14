Jardin focuses on seasonal dishes

Jardin at Encore offers a meal with a view. (Courtesy)

JARDIN, ENCORE, 3131 LAS VEGAS BLVD. SOUTH

Jardin opened Dec. 18 in the space previously occupied by Botero. It’s led by Executive Chef Joseph Zanelli, who was on the opening culinary staff for Wynn Las Vegas and also has worked at Aqua at Bellagio and The Mansion at the MGM Grand. Its focus is seasonal dishes served in a garden atmosphere provided by white and gold decor and sweeping expanses of windows overlooking two patios and the Encore pool and XS nightclub. Here’s a sample of the menu:

Breakfast: Warm brioche monkey bread, $10; vegetable fritatta, $18; country ham and cheddar omelet, $18; short-rib sliders, $20; duck confit hash, $19; traditional French toast, $17.

Socializing: Yellowtail tartare, $19; Prime New York strip carpaccio, $18; warm Maine lobster roll, $22; buttery warm king crab legs, $26; Kurobuta pork belly with quail eggs, $16; butternut squash flatbread, $15.

Soups and salads: White bean soup, $10; Jardin Caesar, $14; roasted beets with smoked salmon, $15; avocado salad, $15.

Entrees: Short-rib ravioli, $24; red curry braised tempeh, $19; pan-seared striped bass, $27; sea scallop cioppino, $29; charred filet mignon, $45; American Wagyu rib-eye cap, $45; three-course prix fixe with choices from among three appetizers and entrees and two desserts, $44.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-770-3463 or visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.