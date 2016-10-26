JinJu Chocolates spreads sweet cheer in valley

Expanding beyond its Downtown Container Park locale, JinJu Chocolates has a new shop and larger menu of sweet treats.

(courtesy JinJu Chocolates)

(courtesy JinJu Chocolates)

Here’s a sweet way to start your day. Or maybe end it. Or break it up in the middle:

“We cut croissants in half and fill them with very soft chocolate ganache. And then it’s nicely toasted.”

That’s Jin Caldwell speaking. She’s the owner of JinJu Chocolates, which has been in the Downtown Container Park for a few years and at 7345 S. Rainbow Blvd. since last month.

As you can tell, the second location offers more than just the artisanal chocolates (like the emojis pictured here) of the original, with the addition of chocolate-based beverages such as Nutella coffee, pastries such as the chocolate croissant and truffle-inspired desserts such as fig and red wine Bundt cake and peanut butter and jelly milk-chocolate cake.

Caldwell said she’d wanted to expand to the southwest part of the valley for a while. The new location, which is 1,200 square feet, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Call 702-778-6676.

Champagne and caviar at Caesars Palace; what’s not to like? The Champagne is at Mr. Chow, which has introduced Social Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with Krug Grand Cuvee for $35 a glass or $75 a half-bottle, Moet Chandon Rose for $25 a glass and Moet Chandon Imperial for $15 a glass. Those are available at the restaurant’s bar.

As for the caviar, Restaurant Guy Savoy has introduced its new Caviar Room, in the lounge. On the special menu: Colors of Caviar, $95 for a full portion or $47 for a half; Salmon Mi Cuit, $130/$65; octopus pot au feu with golden Osetra caviar served in “cold steam” with Kushi oysters on the half-shell, $12/$20/$40; and golden Osetra or Siberian Baerii caviar by the ounce, $375/$195, with traditional accompaniments.

Las Vegas’ own Nacho Daddy will be featured in an episode of “Tanked” (from Las Vegans Brett Raymer and Wayde King and their Acrylic Tank Manufacturing) at 10 p.m. Friday on Animal Planet. The focus: The terrarium at the restaurants’ new Miracle Mile Shops location, home to two dozen female African scorpions in an homage to the Scorpion Shot.

The Bass Cafe Grill has opened at 900 Karen Ave. with a menu of breakfasts, soups, salads and sandwiches and offering “a small cup of coffee, small eats and small talk.” Hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. Call 702-294-0282.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.