Heidi Knapp Rinella

Lyfe Kitchen’s food makes you forget about its healthful focus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2016 - 2:06 pm
 

Sometimes I don’t review a restaurant for a long time after it opens and there’s no real reason; maybe a lot of restaurants opened at the same time and one just sort of fell off my radar. In the case of Lyfe Kitchen, I know exactly why.

Lyfe Kitchen, if you’re not familiar with the concept, has a mission with several prongs — sustainability, a dedication to regional sourcing and a healthy aspect. It was the last one that got me. Over the years I’ve seen quite a few “healthy” restaurants come and, in short order, go. Any nutritional researcher will tell you that Americans like to talk the nutritional talk, but when it comes to the walk, not so much, literally and nutritionally. And so we might flock to a restaurant with a healthful mission when it opens, but as for going back every week? Probably not, even if it’s doing everything right.

This Henderson spot, though, seems to have bucked the trend, opening in mid-2014 and still going strong. It’s part of a chain whose locations sprawl from the West Coast to the Midwest, and it appears it has found a winning formula.

First of all, the healthy aspects aren’t preachy, either in word or deed. Among the listed dishes are Art’s Unfried Chicken and Ancient Grain Stir Fry; yes, you’ll spot chia seeds and, yes, the menu lists nutritional information for each dish, but there are plenty of things whose healthy nature is well disguised, like Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Fries.

Then there’s the atmosphere. Yes, Lyfe Kitchen is a counter-service space, but it’s decorated in soothing colors and the furniture is far more comfortable that what your typical counter-service spot has. Add to that beer and wine on tap, soft music, comparatively soft lighting, fresh flowers and lighted candles on each table and smooth service (like asking us if we’d like our starter to come out before our entrees; bravo!) with the kind of nondisposable dishes and flatware you’d be more likely to find in a table-service spot, and you’re likely to feel like that’s where you are.

As for the food? That delivers as well. We were off to a great start with the roasted mushroom and goat-cheese flatbread ($9), one of the menu’s dishes that sound “normal” and taste like it, too, despite sane amounts of calories and sodium. The crust was crisp without being crackery and topped with lots of crimini mushrooms roasted only until they were slightly soft, nicely caramelized onions and a balance of mozzarella and goat cheeses that had just enough of the former that it didn’t overly dilute the piquance (or piquancy?) of the latter.

We don’t know who Art is, but we did like his Unfried Chicken ($13), which was a lot better than Oprah’s, for those of you who remember that diet and that cookbook. The coating was so crisp (a generous use of panko, I’d guess) that the baking-versus-frying thing was completely irrelevant, and we loved the accompanying roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash, along with dried cranberries and a bit of cashew cream.

Mahi fish tacos ($10 for two, $3 extra for a third) were stuffed with crisp vegetables in the form of a chayote slaw as well as the creaminess of avocado, which was augmented by a drizzle of chipotle aioli. We did have a couple of quibbles with this one, though, in that the fish seemed pretty strong for mahi mahi, and the soft corn tortillas fell apart in the face of all that moisture. I’d suggest Lyfe check with its seafood purveyor; as for me, I think next time I might stick with the blackened mahi.

Lyfe Kitchen also serves breakfast and has a kids’ menu.

So, yes, we think Lyfe Kitchen may stick around for a while. It seems to have found a secret that has eluded others — food that has a healthful focus, which is easy to forget about when you’re eating it.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like