Make your own Sanders Hot Fudge sauce

As I recently announced, we’ve added a lost-recipe component to Taste of the Town (so keep those requests coming). That includes found recipes, too, which is the category for this one from reader Ilene Farr. Many Detroit-area refugees have fond memories of Sanders Hot Fudge, which is available locally at Detroit Motor City Coney Island at 19 Water St. in Henderson and at www.sanderscandy.com (800-651-7263).

But for anybody who would like to try making their own, Farr emailed a recipe she said she brought from Detroit in 1974 and that she said was published in the Detroit News “a long time ago.” Here it is:

HOT FUDGE TOPPING

1/3 cup whole milk

1 pound caramels

½ pound Sanders milk chocolate

½ pint vanilla ice cream or 1 cup soft-serve ice cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place milk and caramels in the top of a double boiler. Heat and stir until hot, smooth and creamy. Chop the chocolate and add. Stir until melted. Mix in ice cream and vanilla and stir until smooth. (Variation: Substitute 1/3 cup very strong coffee for the milk.)

Here are more reader finds:

For Carol Webster, who’s looking for suggestions for good escargot at a reasonable price, Carol Jenkins and Paula Perez recommended Patisserie Manon at 8751 W. Charleston Blvd., Robin Vegas suggested The Sicilian Ristorante at 5320 E. Tropicana Ave. and Howard Chatt recommended Bistro 57 at the Aliante Hotel & Casino, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas. …

For Fred Hutchirs, who’s looking for large-curd cottage cheese, preferably in Henderson, J. Rios said it can be found at WinCo Foods at 80 N. Stephanie St. (there’s another WinCo Foods at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.), adding, “there’s a good variety of small-curd cottage cheese options in the cottage cheese fridge but only one large-curd option.”

Sandra Green and Joe Kofron emailed that they find the Kroger brand at Smith’s (and also, Kofron said, at Food 4 Less), and Kofron also has found large-curd cottage cheese at Albertsons and Wal-Mart. …

More on store-made Polish sausage, veal shanks and lobster base: Ron Lutz at The Butcher Block, 7625 S. Rainbow Blvd., said he carries all three. …

More reader requests:

Donald Pallack: marble rye in a restaurant-style loaf, with all of the slices the same size;

Peter Vaughan: Boylan brand soda;

Dee Hopkins: Lender’s bagels or a similar soft bagel;

Jeanne Walker: Wild Harvest cinnamon-sugar pita chips, which she used to get at Albertsons;

Bob Moudree: a source for duck eggs;

Ioana Petre: a local source for mostarda;

Walter Yellen: New York-style potato knishes, which he used to get at Costco.

Readers?

