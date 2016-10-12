Heidi Knapp Rinella

Nora’s Italian Cuisine moves to new digs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2016 - 4:58 pm
 

Longtime locals favorite Nora’s Italian Cuisine has a new home.

The new restaurant, at 5780 W. Flamingo Road, is only 900 feet from the old one. The biggest difference: The family built and owns it.

“The restaurant was pushing 30 years old and was due for a major remodel to get everything cleaned up,” said general manager S. Marcello Mauro, Nora’s son. “And we were renting.”

The new spot, which had a soft opening Sept. 21, seats about 166 (compared to 115 for the old one) and has a patio complete with bocce pit. Upstairs will be a banquet room with its own bar and balcony.

“We wanted to build a home for Nora’s — build our own house, build it properly and build it from scratch,” Mauro said. “It’s like our team got a stadium.”

One of the features is a Josper wood-burning grill from Spain, which can be converted to a charcoal oven.

“We never even had a grill before,” Mauro said. “Grilling in Sicily is a huge part of the cuisine.”

And, he said, the air-conditioning works.

• • •

The scheduled end-of-the-year closing of New York’s Carnegie Deli has inspired the sorrow and ire of Gotham residents and a campaign to raise the money to keep it open. Which seems like just one more reason to recognize Las Vegas as one of the country’s best restaurant cities, since the Carnegie Deli at The Mirage remains alive and well.

And speaking of delis: Los Angeles legend Canter’s Deli, which used to have an outlet at Treasure Island, is branching out to both The Linq and Tivoli Village. Official opening dates not yet announced.

• • •

Lazy Dog has opened a second valley location, at Town Square, 6509 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The first Southern Nevada location is in Downtown Summerlin, 1725 Festival Plaza Drive.

• • •

Plaudits: Mark LoRusso of Wynn Las Vegas was named best chef by the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association. David Weintraub, managing partner of The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall, was one of five of the group’s managing partners, from among 56 in North America, named to parent company Darden Restaurants’ Diamond Club. Pour, at 6811 S. Eastern Ave., was named one of the 50 best coffee shops in America by cosmopolitan.com. And the culinary program at the College of Southern Nevada was ranked seventh in a list of best culinary schools in the country by bestchoiceschools.com.

Sightings: “Dancing with the Stars” duo Ryan Lochte and Cheryl Burke at Tao at The Venetian; country star Martina McBride with family, friends and band at Lavo at the Palazzo; tennis legends Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf (together) and Rick Harrison of “Pawn Stars” and former Sen. Richard Bryan (not together) at Vintner Grill.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like