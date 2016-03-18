Heidi Knapp Rinella

Only thing missing from Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas is the beach — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2016 - 2:26 pm
 

It’s got beer, music, beer, warm daytime sunshine, beer, soft nighttime breezes, beer, beach umbrellas and more beer. The only element of spring break missing from the new Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas is the beach; you’ll have to settle for artificial turf.

My emphasis on beer isn’t really gratuitous; Budweiser is in the subtext of the name of this restaurant and lounge, though others have been invited to the party. Thirty-seven beers and associated beverages (including a hard root beer and a fruit beer/cider) are on draft, and 39 more are available in bottles or cans.

There have been times over the years when, asked about a restaurant, I’ve advised sticking to the bottled beer, but I first suspected that wouldn’t be the case with Beer Park after looking at the menu, which has the basics but also shows a fair amount of creativity. And who among us could resist an Egg Salad Burger?

OK, the Egg Salad Burger ($8.95) did sound strange, but I tend to be drawn to that sort of thing because it seems it couldn’t possibly work but usually turns out to do just that. And that was the case here, the patty of ground brisket contributing extra beefy flavor and topped with crisply fried thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, potato chips for crunch and, yes, a scoop of egg salad, which added a touch of richness and was a good counterpoint to the saltiness of the bacon and cheese and the smoke of the first and slight bite of the second. On the side were house-made pickles that the menu said were made with Stella Artois Cidre (also available on draft), and which were cold, crunchy and more sour than sweet, which was a plus.

The soft pretzel ($7.95) was listed as braided, and indeed it was, looking more like a loaf of artisan bread than a traditional pretzel. The flavor and texture were there, though, and the smaller proportion of surface area meant that the pretzel was just a little softer than the norm. On the side was a cheese “fondue” that the menu said was made with Bass IPA, the characteristic hoppiness of which was pretty well lost in this bland blend.

And the New England-style clam bake ($24.95), which sounded like it would be a lot of food and indeed was. A major drawback of this one was the half ear of corn; as I just said in a review last week, restaurant corn tends to be so unpleasantly waterlogged that I don’t get why a talented chef doesn’t just bag it, and this one sure was. It was, however, the only real weak link in a heaped platter that also contained tiny, tender and very sweet littlenecks; fresh and likewise sweet snow crab; fresh-from-the-sea shrimp that had been cooked just to the point of opaqueness; as well as buttery potatoes, mild and smoky Andouille; and garlic bread. And, yes, there was the “Budweiser broth,” which didn’t really add anything in the way of flavor (and I’ll resist making a Budweiser crack here); we asked for some drawn butter, the classic accompaniment, but it was awhile in coming.

Service was pretty good. The hostess seemed downright annoyed when we asked for a table with chairs when she tried to seat us on backless benches, but our server was much better and the runners were very efficient.

The atmosphere? Loud. Beer Park is atop Hexx on the front of Paris Las Vegas, accessed by stairs from the Strip or by elevator through Hexx, and has counter seating along (and high above) the Strip, but that’s not where the noise comes from — at least until the Bellagio fountains across the street start their spouting with a roar. No, the noise is from the competing mixed-rock music and monumental displays of sports TV.

But then again, spring break isn’t exactly a soothing experience.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense.

Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like