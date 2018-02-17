Heidi Knapp Rinella

Paid In Full pays tribute to the Japanese gastropub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2018 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2018 - 4:25 pm

The chef-owners of Paid in Full clearly like to play with their food, and all the better for anybody who wanders in.

Mike Plourde and Jason Olson — Strip veterans whose history includes Bellagio and MGM Grand — have said their restaurant is based on izakayas (Japanese gastropubs), and the influence is clear. But they’ve taken the tradition and leaned it onto its side with flavors and textures that create fresh, new combinations.

One example is Udon Fries ($5) Animal Style. Thick Japanese udon noodles were fried and, when hot, end up puffy and crispy, with a pleasingly chewy interior. The “animal-style” designation is a wink at the same-name fries on the “not-so-secret”menu at In-N-Out, which have become a cult favorite. At In-N-Out they’re topped with grilled onions, melted cheese and the company’s Thousand Island-esque “spread;” Paid in Full’s udon would be weighed down with all that but get flavor and textural contrasts from the latter.

Textural contrasts also were hugely appealing with the sweetbread katsu ($10). Sweetbreads (the animal product, not the bread) are sort of creamy when properly cooked and these were, emphasizing the crunchy coating on the half-dollar-sized pieces. The plate was completed with a crisp tangle of frisee mix, the austerity of which might have been too much of a bounce off the richness of the offal were it not for the diced bacon sprinkled throughout. The bulldog sauce on the side — served with the katsu in any self-respecting Japanese restaurant — was just the right touch.

Crab croquettes ($9) also played up the contrasts, the crisp coating yielding to a creamy treatment of the sweet crustacean, flavored with Old Bay Seasoning. A blistered shishito pepper draped over the four croquettes brought it all back to earth.

The hits just kept on coming. Crispy tapioca ($5) was the starch finely ground, molded and cut into flat squares and fried, then graced with a deeply flavored Parmesan and a sprinkle of nori. Paid in Full specializes in the izakaya favorite takoyaki, of which the octopus version of these fritter-like balls is the classic. But if octopus isn’t your thing there are four other choices, and in the smoked salmon variation ($10), the four balls rested on a pool of dill cream and were sprinkled with red caviar for literal pops of flavor.

For dessert, black sesame panna cotta ($6) was topped with a conserve of tart cherries and stabbed with a shard of black and white sesame brittle, just the right mix of their sweet and mellow natures.

Service was great but be advised that dishes arrive in the Asian style — as soon as they’re ready.

Plourde said the restaurant’s name, which comes from an ’80s hip-hop song, is a reference to having worked your way up to having your own place, and they’ve certainly achieved that. Finding Paid in Full after dark is a bit of a challenge because the quasi-industrial sign that matches the vibe of the place isn’t lighted. But at least until that’s remedied by Daylight Savings Time kicking in or somebody buying a spotlight, it’s a challenge worth meeting.

Las Vegas Review-Journal restaurant reviews are done anonymously at Review-Journal expense. Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.comcomcom or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella onTwitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like