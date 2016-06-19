Reader misses cheese Danish from long-gone bakery

Every now and then we miss a favorite dish from a restaurant or bakery that is no longer with us. For Carolyn Lizama, it is the cheese Danish from Albina’s bakery.

Raspberry cream cheese pastry close-up.

We’re all saddened when a beloved business — especially a beloved food-related business — closes. Such was the case for Carolyn Lizama, who misses Albina’s, an East Tropicana Avenue bakery that closed some years ago, prompting her search for the “world’s best cheese Danish pastry” on the east side of the valley. For that, we have two suggestions.

Phil Mlynek and Dottie Moore recommended Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave., and Suzanne Abel recommended Chef Flemming’s BakeShop, a Danish bakery at 7 S. Water St. in Henderson.

This is late for this year and early for next year but for those interested it’s worth bookmarking or clipping: For Loretta Musickant, who’s looking for butter lambs for serving at Easter, Angelica Orme, Angie Reiss and Lynn Hellers emailed that St. Francis of Assissi Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway in Henderson, sells them each year as a fundraiser. Reiss said orders can be made on Ash Wednesday and shortly afterward by calling 702-914-2175. Orme added that the church also offers lamb-shaped cakes, as well as breads. And Dale Porray said molds are available at Monastery Greetings at www.monasterygreetings.com (800-472-0425), adding that a portion of sales proceeds supports monasteries and similar organizations.

More on pickled eggs: Betty Dakdduk remembered her family submerging hard-cooked eggs in a mixture of beet juice, water and horseradish, adding, “It cured everything.”

MORE READER REQUESTS

Mlynek is looking for Nestle Toll House DelightFulls raspberry-filled white morsels, which he found during the Easter season.

Jerry Page is looking for Oroweat Premium 100-percent Whole Wheat Hot Dog Buns, which he said are larger than regular hot-dog buns and come six to a 14-ounce bag (as opposed to the regular eight-count) and which he used to get at Albertsons.

Audrey Lightner is looking for jars of Sunsweet prunes with pits, packed in heavy syrup.

Joe Aceto is looking for reader requests for sources of fresh bialys.

And John Ravage is looking for reader requests for the “perfect relleno,” “deep-fried poblano or other sweet pepper,” adding that the closest he’s found were at Viva Zapata’s in North Las Vegas and Cabo Mexican Restaurant at Santa Fe Station.

Readers?

