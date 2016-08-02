Reader search for perfect hot dogs continues

National Hot Dog Month may be over but summer will always be hot dog season, and this week we have both hot dogs and buns in the news.

For Walter Charpentier, Roman Zimmerman, Ann Brown and Howard Pratschler said split-top hot dog buns can be found at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Rob Lindley, Kathy Love and Paula Perez said King’s Hawaiian brand is available in local stores including Albertsons, but in the deli section, not the bread section.

And for Don Brinda, Brown and Pratschler said he can find skin-on Nathan’s hot dogs at Glazier’s, with Pratschler adding that Glazier’s also has skin-on Sabrett and Boar’s Head hot dogs, and they all are in the meat counter along with “a fine assortment of packaged sauerkraut and mustards, and not near the lesser hot dogs.”

For Valorie Kohn, who’s looking for an Italian deli that sells a good selection of sliced deli meat, such as mortadella, Brown and Anita Miscimarra recommended Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave. and Brown and Barbara Dill recommended Rocco’s Italian Deli at 10860 W. Charleston Blvd.

For David Hessey, who’s looking for Wheatsworth crackers, Gail Fleck reported spotting them at Smith’s.

Here’s something for peanut lovers: Tom Fitzgerald emailed in search of Planters Spanish red peanuts but before his request could run, found them at Kmart at 2975 E. Sahara Ave.

More on chiles relleno: Jan Visser recommended those served at Baja Miguel’s at the South Point and Chevy’s Fresh Mex at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, and Libby Casolari recommended Lindo Michoacan, which has three locations in the valley.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Jan Silverman is looking for a local source for canned Contadina Sweet and Sour Sauce, which she used to find in the Asian section of most supermarkets.

Sam Franklin, who loves light rye bread with caraway seeds but can no longer eat the seeds, is looking for rye bread with enough ground caraway to be detected.

Bill Conklin is looking for a restaurant that serves high-quality fried chicken, preferably on the west side of the valley.

Keith Baker is looking for the Jamaican sauce Pickapeppa, specifically the mango version.

And Marge Phegley, who moved here from Chicago 44 years ago, said she still misses football minced ham (also known as football loaf, spiced luncheon loaf or picnic loaf) and wonders if anyone knows of a local source, preferably near Boulder City.

Readers?

