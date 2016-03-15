Reader shares recipe for hot cross buns

After we recently reported readers’ sources for hot cross buns, Claudia Wright emailed to share her recipe, which she said is easy and makes tender buns.

After we recently reported readers’ sources for hot cross buns, Claudia Wright emailed to share her recipe, which she said is easy and makes tender buns.

HOT CROSS BUNS

1¼ cups lukewarm milk

½ cup butter, softened

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk (reserve white for glaze)

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons sugar

4 1/3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons instant yeast

¾ cup white raisins

½ cup candied citron or lemon peel

½ cup white chocolate chips

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Combine first 10 ingredients (through citron or lemon peel) in a large mixing bowl and stir to form cohesive dough. Knead with machine or by hand on an oiled board for 5 to 8 minutes until the dough is smooth and soft but not sticky; avoid adding too much flour, which will make the buns tough and dry. Place in a lightly greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise about 1½ hours, or until puffy; it may not have doubled in bulk.

Transfer to a lightly oiled board and divide into 12 pieces. Allow to rest for 10 minutes and then form each into a ball. Place in a lightly greased or parchment-lined pan (13-by-9 inches, 14-inch round or two 9-inch rounds); cover and allow to rise for about an hour, until puffy. Whisk the reserved egg white with 2 tablespoons water and gently brush the rolls with the glaze.

Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes, until golden brown.

Melt white chocolate chips. Stir in corn syrup, confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon hot water until smooth and slightly thicker than honey; add extra hot water if too thick. While buns are warm, pipe a thick cross atop each.

— Recipe From Claudia Wright

Reader finds

For Kathy Stambaugh, Jim and Caryn Kastner found Blackburn’s butter-pecan syrup at the Sara Lee outlet at 655 W. Craig Road.

And for Rose Pokorski, Penny Lumb found banana frozen pops at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 1400 S. Lamb Blvd.

More reader requests

Connie Luetkemeyer is looking for curried rice, which she used to get in Chicago, adding, “I have made my own but don’t care for it as well.”

“Buffalo” Bob Rusnock is looking for a place that serves deep-fried turkey year-round, not just at Thanksgiving.

Olga Lyles is looking for a local store that sells broccolini.

And Ingrid Pugh is looking for a local store that sells McVities Digestive Biscuits in the original flavor.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.