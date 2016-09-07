Heidi Knapp Rinella

Readers find an abundance of marble rye

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2016 - 5:21 pm
 

Editor’s note: Today is the last day Taste of the Town will appear in the print version of the Review-Journal, although it’ll continue as part of the online edition. To find it online, click on the “opinion” button at the top of www.reviewjournal.com, then on “columns,” then on “Heidi Knapp Rinella,” and you’ll find a list of columns, with the newest at the top.

How much do we love marble rye? Well, in a legendary episode of “Seinfeld,” Jerry stole one from an old lady after she wouldn’t sell it to him for $50. (And in true “Seinfeld” fashion it’s a pretty convoluted story; go to YouTube if you need a refresher).

Linda and Joseph DiRosa happen to be looking for marble rye, and their fellow Taste of the Town readers found it in many places in the valley. Andrea Drasner, Barbara Simonie and Ann Brown suggested Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.; Drasner also suggested the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive. Kurt Ladensack recommended Whole Foods Market, which has four locations in the valley, and also said it’s available on Wednesdays at the German Bread Bakery at 9255 E. Serene Ave.; there’s another location at 2237 N. Rampart Blvd. Edith Lossos emailed that it’s baked fresh daily at Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd. Clara Meamber found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores in the valley, and Gerry Baxter found it at Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Brown said Great Buns also carries corn muffin tops, which may be the closest local equivalent to the Thomas’ Corn Toast-R-Cakes the DiRosas are seeking as well.

More on hot dogs: Robert Chretien wrote that Sahlen’s can be shipped; go to www.sahlens.com.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Keith Baker is looking for a local source for freshly roasted Hatch chilies.

Pat Montgomery is looking for Aunt Hattie’s Cinnamon Raisin Bread, which she used to get at Wal-Mart.

Antonette Porzuczek is looking for Stella D’Oro anginetti cookies, used in a quick cream-puff recipe.

Vera McCauley is looking for Gallo olive oil.

Pat Johnston is looking for reader suggestions for “small, delicious Japanese restaurants” with bento boxes for lunch or dinner, preferably in Spring Valley or Summerlin.

And Chretien is looking for an old-fashioned bakery, besides Freed’s or Great Buns, that sells pies, cakes, almond rings and breads, and an old-fashioned butcher shop.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like