Readers find an abundance of marble rye

How much do we love marble rye? Well, in a legendary episode of “Seinfeld,” Jerry stole one from an old lady after she wouldn’t sell it to him for $50. (And in true “Seinfeld” fashion it’s a pretty convoluted story; go to YouTube if you need a refresher).

Linda and Joseph DiRosa happen to be looking for marble rye, and their fellow Taste of the Town readers found it in many places in the valley. Andrea Drasner, Barbara Simonie and Ann Brown suggested Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.; Drasner also suggested the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive. Kurt Ladensack recommended Whole Foods Market, which has four locations in the valley, and also said it’s available on Wednesdays at the German Bread Bakery at 9255 E. Serene Ave.; there’s another location at 2237 N. Rampart Blvd. Edith Lossos emailed that it’s baked fresh daily at Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd. Clara Meamber found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores in the valley, and Gerry Baxter found it at Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Brown said Great Buns also carries corn muffin tops, which may be the closest local equivalent to the Thomas’ Corn Toast-R-Cakes the DiRosas are seeking as well.

More on hot dogs: Robert Chretien wrote that Sahlen’s can be shipped; go to www.sahlens.com.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Keith Baker is looking for a local source for freshly roasted Hatch chilies.

Pat Montgomery is looking for Aunt Hattie’s Cinnamon Raisin Bread, which she used to get at Wal-Mart.

Antonette Porzuczek is looking for Stella D’Oro anginetti cookies, used in a quick cream-puff recipe.

Vera McCauley is looking for Gallo olive oil.

Pat Johnston is looking for reader suggestions for “small, delicious Japanese restaurants” with bento boxes for lunch or dinner, preferably in Spring Valley or Summerlin.

And Chretien is looking for an old-fashioned bakery, besides Freed’s or Great Buns, that sells pies, cakes, almond rings and breads, and an old-fashioned butcher shop.

Readers?

