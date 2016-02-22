Heidi Knapp Rinella

Readers find ingredients in unusual places

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2016 - 3:08 pm
 

Last week I talked about how grocery items can go out of fashion, causing problems when one of them is an integral ingredient in a favorite recipe. This week we tackle another subject — that supermarkets may sometimes stock an item in a location that isn’t real logical to you and me. Such, it seems, is the case with Diet Vernors Ginger Ale, being sought by Judy Shiffman.

Valerie Weinberg reported finding it at Vons at 2667 E. Windmill Parkway in Henderson, but added, “it’s with the mixers, not the soda.” Jill Ramsey emailed that she finds it at Smith’s at 6855 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas, adding, “sometimes only in the liquor section, sometimes in both liquor and soda aisle.” Gig Fredendall, who buys it at Vons at 2511 Anthem Village in Henderson and Smith’s at 10616 S. Eastern Ave. and 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, both in Henderson, added, “if she can’t find it in the soft-drink aisle, look in the wine section where they sell seltzer water and other mixers.” Judy Russell and Cathy Kelly also suggested Vons at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road and Jerry Cvetkovic also recommended Smith’s at 55 S. Valle Verde Drive and 830 S. Boulder Highway, both in Henderson. William Isaac emailed that he saw it at the Albertsons at 9725 S. Maryland Parkway but not at the Albertsons at 201 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson, and that he also gets it at Smart & Final, as does Dawn Navarro. And Penny Goldin said it’s available at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

More reader finds

For Dottie Randesi, who’s looking for shirataki noodles, Gloria Meyers, Michelle Knoll and Natalie Tantleff reported finding them in the refrigerated case at Whole Foods Market, and Tantleff found them at Sprouts as well.

Also for Randesi, Tantleff reported finding Weight Watchers bread at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 3075 E. Tropicana Ave.

Openings and closings

PT’s Brewing Co. — a new concept from PT’s Entertainment Group that will serve its own craft beers on tap as well as other craft beers — will have its grand opening from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. It’s at 3101 N. Tenaya Way.

Ondori, which serves Chinese food and sushi, and Alder & Birch, a new take on the classic steakhouse, have opened at the Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

Pizza Rev, a build-your-own pizza shop, has opened at 1381 W. Sunset Road in Henderson.

More reader requests

LeDonna Durant is looking for Maid Rites, a Midwest favorite.

Frank Dutra is looking for breakfast radishes.

Shirley Sparks is looking for a local source, preferably in the Henderson area, for HP Sauce.

Ed Bruce is looking for a local source for rye crackers.

Charles Waddell is looking for a pizza similar to those served by Pizza King in Central Indiana, which have a thin crust, a very concentrated tomato sauce, lots of herbs and finely chopped sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and bell peppers.

And I have a clarification for Kathy Stambaugh, whose request ran a few weeks ago: She’s looking for liquid artificial sweeteners, such as Sweet 10 or Sweet-n-Low.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like