Readers find ingredients in unusual places

Supermarkets may sometimes stock an item in a location that isn’t real logical to you and me.

Last week I talked about how grocery items can go out of fashion, causing problems when one of them is an integral ingredient in a favorite recipe. This week we tackle another subject — that supermarkets may sometimes stock an item in a location that isn’t real logical to you and me. Such, it seems, is the case with Diet Vernors Ginger Ale, being sought by Judy Shiffman.

Valerie Weinberg reported finding it at Vons at 2667 E. Windmill Parkway in Henderson, but added, “it’s with the mixers, not the soda.” Jill Ramsey emailed that she finds it at Smith’s at 6855 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas, adding, “sometimes only in the liquor section, sometimes in both liquor and soda aisle.” Gig Fredendall, who buys it at Vons at 2511 Anthem Village in Henderson and Smith’s at 10616 S. Eastern Ave. and 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, both in Henderson, added, “if she can’t find it in the soft-drink aisle, look in the wine section where they sell seltzer water and other mixers.” Judy Russell and Cathy Kelly also suggested Vons at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road and Jerry Cvetkovic also recommended Smith’s at 55 S. Valle Verde Drive and 830 S. Boulder Highway, both in Henderson. William Isaac emailed that he saw it at the Albertsons at 9725 S. Maryland Parkway but not at the Albertsons at 201 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson, and that he also gets it at Smart & Final, as does Dawn Navarro. And Penny Goldin said it’s available at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

More reader finds

For Dottie Randesi, who’s looking for shirataki noodles, Gloria Meyers, Michelle Knoll and Natalie Tantleff reported finding them in the refrigerated case at Whole Foods Market, and Tantleff found them at Sprouts as well.

Also for Randesi, Tantleff reported finding Weight Watchers bread at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 3075 E. Tropicana Ave.

Openings and closings

PT’s Brewing Co. — a new concept from PT’s Entertainment Group that will serve its own craft beers on tap as well as other craft beers — will have its grand opening from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. It’s at 3101 N. Tenaya Way.

Ondori, which serves Chinese food and sushi, and Alder & Birch, a new take on the classic steakhouse, have opened at the Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

Pizza Rev, a build-your-own pizza shop, has opened at 1381 W. Sunset Road in Henderson.

More reader requests

LeDonna Durant is looking for Maid Rites, a Midwest favorite.

Frank Dutra is looking for breakfast radishes.

Shirley Sparks is looking for a local source, preferably in the Henderson area, for HP Sauce.

Ed Bruce is looking for a local source for rye crackers.

Charles Waddell is looking for a pizza similar to those served by Pizza King in Central Indiana, which have a thin crust, a very concentrated tomato sauce, lots of herbs and finely chopped sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and bell peppers.

And I have a clarification for Kathy Stambaugh, whose request ran a few weeks ago: She’s looking for liquid artificial sweeteners, such as Sweet 10 or Sweet-n-Low.

