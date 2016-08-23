Readers find Manhattan clam chowder

We’re receiving requests from readers looking for specific types of soups. Recently it was Gregory Admundson, looking for recommendations for places that serve or supermarkets that sell Manhattan clam chowder.

Soup weather is rapidly approaching, and with it requests from readers looking for specific types of soups. Recently it was Gregory Admundson, looking for recommendations for places that serve or supermarkets that sell Manhattan clam chowder. And his fellow Taste of the Town readers, as always, came through.

Irene Poreda recommended Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, a recommendation that was seconded by Al Wirtzbaum. Wirtzbaum also suggested Big Al’s Oyster Bar at The Orleans, and Ann Brown recommended the Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point. And Kathy Boland said she found Progresso brand Manhattan clam chowder at Smith’s at 9851 W. Charleston Blvd.

For Asa Richter, Sandra Gold emailed to say RyKrisp no longer is made (and I found that a company established in April 2015 to revitalize the brand apparently is having trouble launching), and Beverly Rumble recommended Wasa Light Rye Crispbread, which she found at Wal-Mart.

For Noel Deeley, who’s looking for fresh Japanese eggplant, William Raley said he’s sometimes seen it at Albertsons, although the supply varies from store to store.

For Ellen Burke, who’s looking for liquid artificial sweeteners for flavoring iced tea, Deeley suggested Vons’ house-brand Signature Kitchens liquid stevia and liquid sucralose, which he found at the store at 2667 E. Windmill Parkway in Henderson. Tricia Winter said she also found liquid sucralose at Vons, and “I have found that a little goes a long way.” Ron Hirschkind recommended Skinny and Torino brands, some of whose products he said are sugar-free, which he added he finds at Homegoods, Tuesday Morning and Cost Plus World Market.

For Maxine Drapkin, Ruth Jagodzinski and Darlene Meissner said she can find lemon-flavored olive oil at Big Horn Olive Oil, 2110 N. Rampart Blvd.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Terry and Doreen Dunn, who moved here from New Jersey a year ago, are looking for braciole, root-beer ice pops and canned au jus.

Kathy and Ron Thill are looking for a source, preferably on the west side of the valley, for Mezzetta Italian Castelvetrano pitted green olives, which they used to get at Costco.

Gerald Garnett is looking for a local source for birch beer.

Ian Gecker is looking for wet nuts for ice-cream sundaes.

Duke Adams is looking for beef kidneys.

And Kevin Hodsdon is looking for General Mills Golden Grahams cereal and Litelife Smart Patties black-bean burgers.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.