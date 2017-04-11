Readers find pork tenderlion sandwiches in Las Vegas

As I wrote a few weeks ago, Midwestern-style pork tenderloin sandwiches have been one of the most enduring topics in Taste of the Town over the years.

July 12, 2017

As I wrote a few weeks ago, Midwestern-style pork tenderloin sandwiches have been one of the most enduring topics in Taste of the Town over the years. And here we are again, in response to a query from Louise Thompson. Ann Brown recommended Metro Diner at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave.; (another’s set to open at 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd. on Tuesday, and one at 249 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson in September). Sally Ferree recommended Hash House A Go Go, which has five locations in the valley. And Sharlee Horvath recommended Mom’s Diner at 1240 E. State St. in Pahrump, adding that several customers make the drive from the Las Vegas area to get the sandwiches there.

And for Barbara Snyder, who’s looking for a different kind of pork tenderloin — Hormel Always Tender, teriyaki flavor — Petta and Ron Khouw emailed that they usually can find it at Albertsons at 2910 Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson.

For Diana Kula, who’s looking for Mohawk Valley creamy Limburger cheese, Owen Nelson said Mohawk is no longer produced and recommended Wisconsin’s Weyauwega Star Dairy Inc. at www.stardairy.com (888-813-9720). He added that the Star Dairy cheese is firmer than Mohawk, and that the company probably won’t ship during the summer. And Brown said Limburger is available at the Murray’s Cheese Shop inside the Smith’s store at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave.

More reader requests

CeCi Schreiber is looking for buffets that serve deviled eggs.

Margot Guenther is looking for frozen twice-baked potatoes.

Jan Edwards is looking for whole-wheat slider buns.

And Maureen Cooper is looking for reader suggestions for the best tahini.

Readers?

July 5, 2017

Rhubarb pie! That’s the best way to use the tart stalks of this perennial plant, and it’s worthy of a celebration. Frozen rhubarb has disappeared from local stores, although fresh can sometimes be found at this time of year at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Whole Foods Markets and some Smith’s stores.

But I digress. Michael Struble is looking for rhubarb pie, and his fellow Taste of the Town readers have a number of suggestions. Sharon and Greg Griffith, Judy Baker, Ann Brown and Barry Abidor recommended Marie Callender’s, which has four locations in the valley. And Kara Hierro of Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road said the store carries strawberry-rhubarb pie.

For Aurora Gandara, who’s looking for Munchee cheese, which she used to get at Smith’s, Josh Kunis and Brown emailed that they still find it in the deli at Smith’s at 10120 W. Tropicana Ave. And Hierro said Glazier’s carries it as well.

For Bob Rush, who’s looking for a broad variety of bread machine mixes, Joyce Winters recommended www.kingarthurflour.com (800-827-6836), and Al Garth recommended www.preparedpantry.com (208-745-7892).

More reader requests

Kaynella Williams is looking for Quaker Popcorn Rice Cakes.

Claudia Wright is looking for a local source, preferably in Henderson, for Utz potato chips or Charles Chips.

William Anderson is looking for a restaurant, preferably in Henderson, that serves fresh, not frozen, onion rings in a light tempura-like batter.

And Shag Shigenaga is looking for a local source for San Luis Sourdough bread.

Readers?

June 28, 2017

Over the 17-plus years I’ve been writing this column, a few requests have come up more than once — usually reader favorites available in one or two local restaurants, which eventually close, launching the search anew. Midwestern-style pork-tenderloin sandwiches are an example (although the supply of those has been steady now that Hash House A Go Go has five locations in the valley); another is Monte Cristo sandwiches, most recently sought by Elaine Ocrant. As usual, readers have several suggestions.

Karin Gavin, Barbara Dill and CeCi Schreiber recommended The Cracked Egg, which has five local locations (and a photo on its website, thecrackedegg.com, with the caption, “There’s just nothing … like a Monte Cristo Sandwich”). Brown recommended the new Metro Diner, 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. (with others expected to open at 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd. in July and in Henderson in the fall). Fran and Dennis Friday recommended Fire Rock Steakhouse at 5990 Centennial Center Blvd. And Janice Giannosa recommended the restaurant at “the charming Boulder Dam Hotel” in Boulder City.

More reader requests

■ Giannosa is looking for a bakery that sells napoleons.

■ Richie Seip is looking for a local source for cod fish cakes, which he used to find at delis and fish stores in New York.

■ Fred Nagy is looking for Ba-Tampte Half Sour Pickles, which he used to get at Albertsons.

■ Stephen Salchenberger is looking for “the once-ubiquitous orange roughy.”

Readers?

June 21, 2017

We’re all familiar with bad bran muffins, which seem to have much in common with ground cardboard. Instead, Charlie Boocks is looking for the kind he used to get at Costco, which he said were “large, moist, tasty and had lots of raisins and nuts.” And his fellow Taste of the Town readers have a couple of suggestions.

Libby Casolari recommended Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores (and counting) in the valley. And Ann Brown recommended Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

For Judi Granick, who’s looking for bone-in veal chops, Brown said she just saw them a Smith’s at 9350 W. Flamingo Road. And Andrea Drasner suggested The Butcher Block at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 6440 N. Durango Drive, or John Mull’s Meats at 3730 Thom Blvd.

And for Elaine Ocrant, who’s looking for whole pickled beef tongue, Drasner suggested The Butcher Block or John Mull’s Meats.

More reader requests

Penny Reese is looking for shredded Swiss cheese, adding, “It seems that every other kind of cheese is available shredded.”

Jason and Shelli Clark are looking for Apple Beer and/or Apple Beer 5, a non-alcoholic drink produced in Holladay, Utah.

Nancy Clark is looking for Dakota Buckaroo Marinating Sauce, which she said a friend told her is “the best marinating sauce for chicken, steaks, etc.” “Also, I have not given up on finding Sacramento Tomato Juice” locally, she added.

And Kris Mcvey is looking for large vanilla or chocolate wafer cookies for making ice cream sandwiches, adding, “They taste and look like Voortman’s vanilla or chocolate wafer cookies but are larger.”

Readers?

June 14, 2017

Seafood in the desert? That reference brings up an old, oxymoron-based joke but thankfully, availability has steadily improved. And sure enough, we have monkfish sightings for reader Ken Detlaff. Pat Ilic and Lisa Cole both emailed that they’ve found monkfish at the seafood counter at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, where it can be ordered if unavailable. And Ilic added that she was told by the seafood manager at the new Albertsons, 7975 Blue Diamond Road, that he can get it within a couple of days.

More on farmer cheese: Judi Roth said she gets 3-pound packages of Friendship Farmer Cheese, the brand specified by her mother, from Max Market at 8450 W. Sahara Ave., and Terry Mikula gets farmer cheese at the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

More on ice cream: As Ilic noted, information on the Friendly’s website is incorrect and the company’s ice cream apparently is not available in the valley. But for lovers of the nearly as elusive Thrifty Ice Cream, I recently spotted the new Thrifty-serving Scoops at 3655 S. Durango Drive and learned it’s one of six Scoops locations in Southern Nevada. They’re at thriftylv.com.

More reader requests

Aurora Gandara is looking for Mun-chee cheese, which she used to get at Smith’s.

Michael Struble is looking for a bakery that sells rhubarb pie, preferably in the east valley.

Pat McManis said she can no longer find Knorr dry soups; she’s looking for leek, spring vegetable and French onion.

And Iris Torjman is looking for Wheatena.

Readers?

June 7, 2017

Those old-fashioned foods often are as difficult to find as they are to forget, so I’m glad readers have news for Ron Wagner, who’s looking for spiced apple rings packed in a jar of cinnamon syrup. Ann Brown and Barbara Snyder found them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, where Brown said they’re the Musselman brand. And Louise Thompson said she buys direct from the company via www.musselmans.com.

No responses have come in for Dan Culbert, who’s looking for kosher dill spears by Carnegie Deli, which he used to get at Costco. But Blake Myers had a suggestion. “An even tastier, old-time product is available at Glazier’s,” he wrote in an email. That would be pickles by Don Hermann & Sons of Garrettsville, Ohio, which Myers said is a co-packer of Nathan’s and produces the same pickles under their own label. “Culbert won’t miss the ones from Carnegie after trying Hermann’s,” Myers wrote.

More reader requests

Thompson is looking for restaurants that serve good pork tenderloin sandwiches — but not on the Strip, which she said is all she can find in searches.

Snyder is looking for Hormel Always Tender pork tenderloin, teriyaki flavor, which she used to find at Walmart.

Jim Campbell is looking for local businesses that mill their own flour.

And Bob Rush is looking for bread-machine mixes. He’s been able to find a limited selection at some Walmart Supercenters and is looking for a broader variety.

Readers?

May 31, 2017

Farmer cheese adds a bit of creamy neutrality to a lot of things — blintzes, pierogies, my grandmother’s plum dumplings — and readers know where to find it, which should be good news for Gary Turkey.

Ruth Jagodzinski found it at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road. Gerry Kulz found the J&J brand in the kosher section at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. And another reader reported finding it at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has six stores in the valley. I’ve also seen it at Whole Foods Market, which has four stores in the valley, and occasionally in the cheese counter at other Smith’s stores.

More reader requests

Elaine Ocrant is looking for markets that sell whole pickled beef tongue, and recommendations for restaurants that serve Monte Cristo sandwiches.

Diane Kula is looking for Mohawk creamy Limburger cheese.

Julie Ostrovsky is looking for frozen taquitos — cheese only, no meat — by DelMex or another brand.

And Judi Granick is looking for Thomas’ Date and Nut Bread; bone-in veal loin chops; Boar’s Head beef cocktail franks, not smoked; and lamb produced in the United States.

Readers?

May 24, 2017

Al Bianco was very specific about what he was looking for from a local bakery: a Black Forest Cake with whole cherries and whipped cream. And his fellow Taste of the Town readers came through.

Ann Brown suggested Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Spring Road. CeCi Schreiber emailed that a cake with half-cherries is available at Patisserie Manon French Bakery at 8751 W. Charleston Blvd. And Phyllis Hock recommended Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave.

For Gail Houston, Brown said geoduck can be ordered via the seafood counter at Glazier’s.

For Becky Spiegel, Ed Halley emailed that Hungry Jack Potato Pancake Mix, which he used to order online, is available at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Bullhead City, Ariz. “Had them last night, in fact,” he added.

And for Friendly’s Ice Cream, several readers and the company website say it’s available at some Wal-Mart Supercenters and some Albertsons stores.

More on Chinese chicken salad: Valerie Weinberg recommended Amlee Gourmet at 3827 E. Sunset Road where, she said, “it’s unlike the usual and heads above the best you’ll get anywhere else.”

More reader requests

Dave Bourgeois is looking for cheese, which he used to find at Wal-Mart, to be used in the flaming Greek dish saganaki.

Ken Detlaff is looking for local stores that sell monkfish.

Ron Wagner is looking for old-fashioned spiced apple rings, packed in a jar with a cinnamon-infused red liquid.

And Melinda Orlando is looking for Minute Maid Heart Wise Orange Juice with plant sterols added, or yogurt or other foods with added plant sterols.

Readers?

May 17, 2017

Sometimes when a product can’t be found locally, helpful Taste of the Town readers suggest a near substitution, and so it is this week with the Quaker Puffed Rice being sought by Carolyn LeBaron. Ellen Dreyer, who emailed that she hadn’t seen the Quaker version for several years, said she likes Arrowhead Mills puffed rice, which she gets at Sprouts. Ellen Tottori, who said she used to use Albertsons puffed rice, also suggested Sprouts, which has six stores in the valley.

For Keith Garland, who’s looking for reader suggestions for restaurants that serve Chinese chicken salad, Ann Brown recommended Sonio’s at 3900 W. Charleston Blvd.

For Earl Hoy, who’s looking for a local source for the rainbow trout he used to get at Costco, Marcie Yarnall emailed that she’s been buying fillets at Albertsons at 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave., and added that she’s seen them at the Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle.

More on fried chicken livers: Yarnall said Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken at Downtown Summerlin serves “delicious” fried chicken livers with caramelized onions, and added that they deliver.

More reader requests

Ken Cygan is looking for Phillips Miniature Crab Cakes, which he used to get at Costco.

Bernard Paolini is looking for Sabrett Natural Casing Beef Frankfurters, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Rob Lindley is looking for a local source for Oh, Snap! dill pickles.

Gary Turkey is looking for farmer cheese.

(And a note to all Taste of the Town readers: Keep those requests coming; they’re the column’s lifeblood.)

Readers?

May 10, 2017

Readers apparently like their burnt ends, because a number of them replied to George Urias, who’s looking for these flavorful brisket bits.

Valerie Weinberg, Ann Brown and Leslie Payne recommended Famous Dave’s, which has four valley locations. Blake Myers recommended Rollin’ Smoke Barbeque at 3185 Highland Drive. Rose Rinehart recommended Fox Smokehouse BBQ at 1007 Elm St. in Boulder City. Sheila Clemoens recommended Road Kill Grill, which is at 3730 Thom Blvd. and 11357 N. Decatur Drive. And LaRue Boening recommended Tucky’s BBQ at 308 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson.

For Gail Houston, Brown said she can order geoduck at the seafood counter at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

Taste of the Town readers didn’t find Willow Tree chicken pot pies in the valley, as requested by Sandi McGrath. But Jeralyn Elsasser says KFC charges $3 for chicken pot pies on Mondays, calling them “delicious and full of chicken.”

For John Vorpahl, Dave Levesque said Cracker Barrel serves fried chicken livers, although Vorpahl may be on his own for the gravy. Local restaurants are at 8350 Dean Martin Drive and at 2815 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

More reader requests

Becky Spriegel is looking for Hungry Jack potato pancakes, adding, “unlike most box mixes, they were oniony.”

Marti Munns is looking for lemon-pepper panko.

Dan Culbert is looking for kosher dill spears by Carnegie Deli, which he used to get at Costco.

And Earl Hoy is looking for a local source for rainbow trout, which he also used to get at Costco.

Readers?

May 3, 2017

Buckwheat pancakes are a tough find these days, but Taste of the Town readers did just that for James Berry.

Blake Myers said Berry will get “excellent buckwheats” at the Eggworks, which has five locations in the valley, and their sister restaurant, the Egg & I, at 4533 W. Sahara Ave. Carol Keenan also suggested the Eggworks. Ruth Jagodzinski recommended the Original Pancake House, at 4170 S. Fort Apache Road and at Primm Valley hotel at 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Primm. And Ruth Burns recommended Stacks & Yolks at 3200 N. Jones Blvd.

For Dianne Miller, Ann Brown emailed that she can find Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese at the Murray’s cheese shop inside Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave. And she said Miller can find Ken’s Light Raspberry dressing at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road.

More on blood sausage: Erika Welch suggested the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd., and Ann Wentz recommended the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

More reader requests

Keith Garland is looking for reader recommendations for the best Chinese chicken salad served locally.

Michael McCully is looking for Neese’s Sausage livermush, or any livermush available locally, and Penrose sausages.

Charlie Boocks is looking for a local source for bran muffins like he used to get at Costco, which he said were “large, moist, tasty and had lots of raisins and nuts,” preferably on the west side of the valley.

And Rae Dickstein is looking for nonrefrigerated sour pickles, that “made your lips pucker so wonderfully.”

Readers?

April 26, 2017

Taste of the Town readers have several suggestions for Norm Lubke, who’s looking for restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches.

Ann Brown suggested Lagasse’s Stadium at the Palazzo and Hash House A Go Go, which has five locations in the valley. Eileen Guillermo emailed that although it’s not on the menu at the Coffee Cup at 512 Nevada Highway in Boulder City, “old-timers like my husband order this sandwich every time we go,” adding that he eats half and takes half home. And Ron Hirschkind said it’s on the menu at the Claim Jumper, which has four restaurants in the area; he suggested a do-it-yourself version.

More on blood sausage: William Bloom suggested the German Bread Bakery, which has stores at 2237 N. Rampart Blvd. and9255 E. Serene Ave. And Herman Straif recommended Continental Gourmet Sausage in Glendale, California, www.continentalgourmetsausage.com or 818-502-1447.

More on Dungeness crab: Ken Castle said live crabs are available at the 168 Market at 3456 S. Jones Blvd., adding, “Can’t get fresher than that. Place crab back side down in rolling boiling salted water with some crab boil. Bring back to boil and cook for exactly 20 minutes. Delicious.”

More reader requests

Carolyn LeBaron is looking for Quaker Puffed Rice, which she used to get at Wal-Mart, Smith’s and Albertsons.

George Urias is looking for a source for burnt ends other than Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.

And Gail Houston is looking for a local source for geoduck, a large saltwater clam she had in Seattle.

Readers?

April 19, 2017

Good news for Taste of the Town reader Honorene Unseitig: Chicagoland-favorite Supreme tamales are available in Las Vegas. The source is that palace of all things Eastern and Midwestern, Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road. Glazier’s was suggested by Dave Draz, while Don Conner said Glazier’s sells Poncho Tamales, which he said are the same as Supreme.

Glazier’s also is the source for the coconut custard pie Vito Colucci is seeking, Ann Brown wrote in an email.

For Linda McCombs, who’s looking for hot soppressata, Brown said Glazier’s carries it as well; Dale Klabacha suggested Sprouts Farmers Market and 99 Cents Only.

For Bob Lammert, who’s looking for baked tortilla chips like he used to get at Trader Joe’s and other supermarkets, Phyllis Litman of Mesquite, who said she likewise couldn’t find them, emailed that she buys low-fat tortillas, cuts them up and bakes them.

For Bob Henle, who’s looking for Durkee Famous Sauce, CeCi Schreiber said it’s available at Glazier’s, Vons and Albertsons.

More on beef Wellington: Petta and Ron Khouw found it at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and at Zest Bistro & Bar at 10670 Southern Highlands Parkway.

More reader requests

Marianne and Frank Fusco are looking for Alta Badia Italian mountain cheese, which they used to get at Trader Joe’s.

Al Bianco is looking for a bakery that sells Black Forest Cake with whole cherries and whipped cream.

Dianne Miller is looking for a local source for Point Reyes Original Blue cheese.

Readers?

April 12, 2017

Does anybody serve a complicated old standard like beef Wellington anymore? They sure do, and readers have several recommendations for Rosalie Depew, who’s looking for a local spot for it.

Ann Brown and Kathy Miller recommended Hugo’s Cellar at the Four Queens downtown. Miller also suggested Lawry’s The Prime Rib in the Hughes Center, a recommendation seconded by Martha Siebel. And Margot Guenther and Stephen Salchenberger recommended DeSimone’s Steakhouse at the Railroad Pass Casino in Henderson.

For Jan Guess and Larry LeBlanc, who are looking for a local restaurant that serves muffuletta sandwiches, Shelly Hofer recommended Jason’s Deli, which has five locations in the valley, and Brown recommended Giada’s at The Cromwell.

Rose Thomas is looking for a local source for German blood sausage. Readers haven’t found one, but Claude Black has two more distant recommendations. He said his “first choice, by far” is Alpine Village German Sausage in Torrance, California, and he also likes Mattern Sausage in Orange, California, which is slightly closer. Black said neither ships, so it looks like a road trip may be in order.

And for Lee L. Meyers, who’s looking for a sticky bun, “not a cinnamon roll,” preferably with raisins and nuts, Brown recommended Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

More reader requests

Joseph Hamilton is looking for Loma Linda vegetarian foods.

Jim Garvin is looking for Atlantic cod and hams that are cured but not smoked.

James Berry is looking for buckwheat pancakes at a restaurant other than IHOP.

Ed Lucas is looking for crawfish tail meat (not whole crawfish) produced within the United States.

Readers?

April 5, 2017

Sometimes, two or more Taste of the Town readers are surprisingly in sync; sometimes, a single reader has a split decision.

For Danny Calico, who’s looking for reader suggestions for Italian delis in the eastern valley, Danny Becker and Jean Day recommended Cugino’s at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway.

And for Nikki Smith, who’s looking for Dungeness crab, Ann Brown said they’re available in the freezer case at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road and can be ordered from the seafood manager at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

After Claudia Wright emailed in search of fiddleheads, Evelyn Austin emailed that she’s found them fresh at Whole Foods Market at 8855 W. Charleston Blvd. (one of four local Whole Foods). A company representative said availability varies because they’re mostly foraged; they expect to have them soon and periodically over the next couple of months.

For Kay Zike, who’s looking for Claussen Bread ’n Butter pickles, Ron Schultz said they’re available at Glazier’s.

For Albert Brzycki, who’s looking for frog legs, Ruth Jagodzinski recommended Andre’s Bistro & Bar at 6115 S. Fort Apache Road.

More reader requests

Dianne Miller is looking for Ken’s Lite Raspberry Pecan salad dressing.

Sandi McGrath is looking for Willow Tree chicken potpies.

And Norm Lubke is looking for reader suggestions for places that serve great meatloaf sandwiches.

Readers?

March 29, 2017

Taste of the Town readers have the scoop on whole smoked fish for fellow reader Gary W. Hansen. Michelle Knoll, CeCi Schreiber and Honorene Unseitig recommended various Costco stores, where Unseitig said it looks fresh, moist and firm. Ann Brown recommended Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Kara Hierro of Glazier’s said it’s also available by the piece in the store’s Mrs. G’s Kitchen.

For Mary Byrne, who’s looking for a restaurant that serves house-made corned-beef hash, Lisa Armstrong recommended Babystacks, which has four locations in the valley.

For readers looking for Lebanon bologna, Eleanor Fischbach emailed that it’s available sliced in the deli at Smith’s at 4840 W. Desert Inn Road (and she noted that not all Smith’s have it), and that the same store has scrapple in the frozen-food department.

Fischbach also said Aunt Nellie’s Sweet and Sour Harvard Beets are available at Wal-Mart at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd.

More reader requests

Unseitig is looking for a local store that sells Supreme Tamales from Chicago.

Vito Colucci Jr. is looking for coconut custard pie.

Bob Lammert is looking for baked tortilla chips, which he used to get at Trader Joe’s and other chain supermarkets.

Jean Zinteck is looking for a lightly breaded pan-fried fish fry, like she used to get in Buffalo, New York.

And John Vorpahl is looking for fresh or canned shad roe and restaurants that serve fried chicken livers with gravy and calf fries or Rocky Mountain oysters.

Readers?

March 22, 2017

This week, readers have recommendations for Joanie Mandel, who’s looking for 2 percent cottage cheese that isn’t as watery as others.

Ellen Garland said the “best and driest” is Knudson, which comes in a pink container. Ann Brown recommended Anderson Dairy which, as she noted, is a local product. And Gail Fleck said she swears by Smith’s Kroger brand.

For Diana Yueh, who’s looking for U-20 wild-caught shrimp, Brown said it’s available at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Jan Visser suggested Trader Joe’s, which has multiple locations in the valley.

And for Dave Bourgeois, who’s looking for premium plain chocolate fudge without nuts, Mary Anne Taglia recommended Grandma Daisy’s Candy & Ice Cream Parlor at 530 Nevada Highway in Boulder City.

More on Spanish chorizo: Candy White emailed that Boar’s Head brand also is available at The Butcher Block, which has locations at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 6440 N. Durango Drive.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Rosalie Depew is looking for restaurants that serve beef Wellington — preferably not on the Strip.

Chris Vaughn is looking for Friendly’s ice cream, formerly available at Albertsons at 8410 Farm Road.

Bob Henle is looking for Durkee Famous Sauce.

Readers?

