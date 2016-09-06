Heidi Knapp Rinella

Readers find sources for ‘chicken’ lobsters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2016 - 4:49 am
 

We occasionally see news stories about a behemoth lobster caught somewhere — and usually rescued, as much for compassionate reasons, it seems, as the fact that huge lobsters are just not all that delectable. I have a feeling the latter fact may be at least part of the reason Eve Mikutowicz is searching for “chicken” lobsters, which run about 1½ pounds. Two of her fellow Taste of the Town readers came up with sources: Ann Brown recommended Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Lenora Kaplan recommended 99 Ranch Market, which is at 4155 Spring Mountain Road and 3768 S. Maryland Parkway, adding that the market sells larger lobsters as well.

For Al Kraus, who’s looking for a bakery that sells biscotti, Brown also suggested Glazier’s, as well as Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave., and Linda Morelli recommended Rocco’s at 1181 S. Buffalo Drive.

For Kathy and Ron Thill, who are looking for pitted Castelvetrano olives, Valerie Weinberg emailed that she finds the olives at Smith’s olive bar, but sometimes they aren’t pitted. She added that she finds the olives with pits to be more flavorful and gets 4-pound-plus jars at Restaurant Depot at 1477 E. Helm Ave., for about half of what supermarkets charge.

For Terry and Doreen Dunn, who are looking for root-beer-flavored ice pops, Evelyn Austin emailed that she has found them at Vons, but they’re in a three-flavor pack, banana being one of the other flavors.

For Keith Baker, who’s looking for roasted Hatch chile, Julie Zerbel emailed that her father ordered them from Hatch, New Mexico, and was pleased. One source that contacted me, www.newmexicanconnection.com, said they’ll be shipping every Tuesday “until the end of harvest sometime in October.”

And for Ian Gecker, Ann Kaiser didn’t find a local source for wet nuts, but sent a simple recipe. Combine 2 cups maple syrup, 2/3 cup corn syrup, ¼ cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Put 1 cup nuts in a jar and pour the syrup over the nuts. Kaiser said they’ll keep in the refrigerator for as long as a month.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Marla Murray is looking for a restaurant that serves puffy tacos, preferably in the northwest part of the valley.

Marcia Burchstead is looking for large plastic containers of McCormick powdered brown gravy mix, which she used to get at Albertsons in St. George, Utah.

Kipp Altemara is looking for dill rye bread.

Kay Weiss is looking for a local source for Mrs. Weiss’ Kluski egg noodles.

And Kathy Dodaro, who recently moved to the valley from Minnesota, is looking for reader recommendations for a good fish fry.

Readers?

Submit requests and information to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com (please put Taste of the Town in the subject line), fax to 702-383-4676 or mail to her in care of P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like