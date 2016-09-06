Readers find sources for ‘chicken’ lobsters

Eve Mikutowicz is searching for “chicken” lobsters, which run about 1½ pounds. Readers turn up a couple of places to find them.

We occasionally see news stories about a behemoth lobster caught somewhere — and usually rescued, as much for compassionate reasons, it seems, as the fact that huge lobsters are just not all that delectable. I have a feeling the latter fact may be at least part of the reason Eve Mikutowicz is searching for “chicken” lobsters, which run about 1½ pounds. Two of her fellow Taste of the Town readers came up with sources: Ann Brown recommended Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Lenora Kaplan recommended 99 Ranch Market, which is at 4155 Spring Mountain Road and 3768 S. Maryland Parkway, adding that the market sells larger lobsters as well.

For Al Kraus, who’s looking for a bakery that sells biscotti, Brown also suggested Glazier’s, as well as Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave., and Linda Morelli recommended Rocco’s at 1181 S. Buffalo Drive.

For Kathy and Ron Thill, who are looking for pitted Castelvetrano olives, Valerie Weinberg emailed that she finds the olives at Smith’s olive bar, but sometimes they aren’t pitted. She added that she finds the olives with pits to be more flavorful and gets 4-pound-plus jars at Restaurant Depot at 1477 E. Helm Ave., for about half of what supermarkets charge.

For Terry and Doreen Dunn, who are looking for root-beer-flavored ice pops, Evelyn Austin emailed that she has found them at Vons, but they’re in a three-flavor pack, banana being one of the other flavors.

For Keith Baker, who’s looking for roasted Hatch chile, Julie Zerbel emailed that her father ordered them from Hatch, New Mexico, and was pleased. One source that contacted me, www.newmexicanconnection.com, said they’ll be shipping every Tuesday “until the end of harvest sometime in October.”

And for Ian Gecker, Ann Kaiser didn’t find a local source for wet nuts, but sent a simple recipe. Combine 2 cups maple syrup, 2/3 cup corn syrup, ¼ cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Put 1 cup nuts in a jar and pour the syrup over the nuts. Kaiser said they’ll keep in the refrigerator for as long as a month.

Marla Murray is looking for a restaurant that serves puffy tacos, preferably in the northwest part of the valley.

Marcia Burchstead is looking for large plastic containers of McCormick powdered brown gravy mix, which she used to get at Albertsons in St. George, Utah.

Kipp Altemara is looking for dill rye bread.

Kay Weiss is looking for a local source for Mrs. Weiss’ Kluski egg noodles.

And Kathy Dodaro, who recently moved to the valley from Minnesota, is looking for reader recommendations for a good fish fry.

