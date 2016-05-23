Readers find Wickles Pickle Relish

Sightings at Wal-Mart stores and Vons means the ingredient for a Rachael Ray recipe is available locally.

Claudia Pollard is searching for Wickles Pickle Relish, a vital ingredient in Rachael Ray’s secret hamburger sauce, and her fellow Taste of the Town readers are on it.

Ronnie Ralston, Ann Brown, Bob and Sally Harnish and Marti Munns reported finding it at various local Wal-Mart stores, with Munns adding, “It is the best pickle relish available.” Ralston also reported finding it at Vons.

And in case you’re wondering about that special recipe, the only one I could find in which Ray specified Wickles Pickle Relish was not for a hamburger sauce but for her Big Smacker Daym Drops Burger. No, I don’t know what the name means; I only know that the recipe, which serves four, calls for 12 slices of meaty bacon in addition to 2¼ pounds of 80 percent ground beef, a cup of sour cream and enough additional ingredients that make it too long to print here; if you’re interested, go to www.rachaelray.com.

For Jeralyn Elsasser, who’s looking for chipped beef with gravy on toast, Don Conner faxed to say he loves the Stouffer’s chipped beef he gets at Smith’s, adding, “great for a single meal on two or three slices of toast.”

For readers who are looking for a good, old-fashioned turkey dinner (and not just at Thanksgiving), Stan Gershgol emailed to recommend the “fresh turkey, great stuffing; not over-salted and great sides” he had at the Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road.

And from Taste of the Town regular Minnie Mistretta: “You must try the grilled-cheese sandwich served at Giada’s” at the Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It’s available at lunch, she said.

More on fish fries: Self-proclaimed Cheesehead Ken Veith recommends the one at VFW Post 3848 at 401 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Henderson.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Bob Flamberg is looking for bluefish, either in a restaurant or supermarket.

Jimmi Evans is looking for a local source for Open Pit barbecue sauce.

Carol Dwyer is looking for shredded Swiss cheese, preferably in the Henderson area.

Valorie Kohn, who’s from Wisconsin, is in search of an Italian deli that sells a good selection of sliced deli meat, such as mortadella; wild Alaskan King salmon; and good whole salami or summer sausage.

And Robert Brown is looking for “rounder, salty, black Greek olives,” which he has found in the past at a Jewish-style deli. “On rare occasions Sprouts has had them in a mix that required me to dig them out, but now they don’t even have that,” he said.

Readers?

