Readers happily search for Beer Nuts

Beer Nuts! It’s only appropriate to use an exclamation point when discussing a brand that uses “Good Times!” in its slogan. Paulette Juryn is looking for these legacy nuts, and her fellow Taste of the Town readers know where to find them.

Ann Brown and Mary Schrandt suggested Dollar Tree; Schrandt also suggested 99 Cents Only, and Brown noted that Wal-Mart carries an offshoot, Beer Nuts Bar Mix. Gary Davis emailed that they’re available at Albertsons in Pahrump, and Gary W. Hansen found them at Total Wine & More at 501 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there are three other Total Wine stores in the valley.

For Terry and Doreen Dunn, looking for bracciole, Dottie Shull-Krob and Brown recommended Roma Deli & Restaurant at 8524 W. Sahara Ave. and Marianne and Frank Fusco recommended Roma Restaurant & Deli at 5755 Spring Mountain Road.

And for Kathy Dodaro, who’s looking for reader recommendations for a good fish fry, Keith Massner suggested Fridays at Big Dog’s Draft House at 4543 N. Rancho Drive, which serves walleye.

Vern L. Padgett is looking for Tim Tams Australian cookies and fresh angel-hair pasta.

Cathy Hays is looking for Quaker Oats Puffed Rice, preferably in the eastern part of the valley.

Anita Lewis is looking for a store that sells old-fashioned butter brickle ice cream.

And Pat Koepke is looking for a local source for pumpernickel raisin bread, which she used to purchase from Bon Bread when they had a store in Town Square.

